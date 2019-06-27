Deal or No Deal: MLB Trade Predictions 1 Month from the 2019 Deadline

15 of 16

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals hovered around the .500 mark long enough to decide against trading Bryce Harper last summer, and he wound up leaving in free agency for nothing more than a compensatory draft pick.

It's hard not to envision some impending deja vu with Anthony Rendon.

The Nationals enter play Wednesday at 38-40, but they've been playing well of late with a 14-7 record in June. Plus, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are both falling short of expectations, so the NL East is not the battlefield it was expected to be this season.

Will that be enough to convince the Nationals to once again cling to their most valuable trade chip?

While the two sides have talked extension, there was reportedly still a "decent-sized gap" in negotiations in April, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

In an appearance on 106.7 The Fan in May, general manager Mike Rizzo said the Nationals are still "aggressively trying" to sign Rendon, but nothing has come of that to date.

The star third baseman could command a haul similar to what the Baltimore Orioles received in exchange for Manny Machado last summer, which would go a long way toward bolstering a top-heavy Nationals farm system.

Still, based on the recent track record of this front office and the Nationals' middling play, there's a good chance Rendon will stay put for the stretch run.