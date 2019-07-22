Boxer Kubrat Pulev Reinstated Following Ban for Kissing Reporter on the Lips

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev is seen during a press conference at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 11, 2017 during an event to promote his heavyweight world title boxing match against champion Britain's Anthony Joshua. Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his IBO, IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on October 28. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff CADDICK (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

The California State Athletic Commission reinstated boxer Kubrat Pulev from a suspension dating back to May with a 6-0 vote on Monday. 

Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reported the news, noting Pulev was suspended for kissing Vegas Sports Daily reporter Jennifer Ravalo (also known as Jennifer Sushe) on the lips without her consent following an interview.

The interview occurred after he defeated Bogdan Dinu on March 23, and Ravalo threatened legal action.

Pulev eventually apologized to her in a May meeting that saw the California commission suspend him, fine him $2,500 and order him to complete a sexual harassment course.

According to Rafael, Ivaylo Gotzev of Epic Sports, Epic Sports partner John Wirt and Top Rank chairman Bob Arum will meet to figure out the next fight for Pulev now that he is no longer suspended.

Epic Sports and Top Rank co-promote the heavyweight contender.

