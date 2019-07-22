WWE's AJ Styles Says Finn Balor 'Will Always Have' Invitation to Join The Club

Credit: WWE.com

As AJ Styles is enjoying a Bullet Club reunion with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the United States champion declined to shut the door on Finn Balor one day joining the group.

"I mean, we'll have to see where he stands. We're not exactly liked right now," Styles said in an interview with TheWrap's Tony Maglio. "Does he want to be not liked? I don't know. I don't know where it's going to stand. He will always have an invitation, but who knows if it's going to happen."

Whereas the promotion sometimes ignores what a wrestler has done before signing with the company, WWE is alluding to Styles, Gallows and Anderson's previous time together by forming The Club on Raw. Balor and Styles were charter members of Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, with Gallows and Anderson coming aboard later.

Styles and Balor further referenced their shared history by making the "too sweet" gesture following their match at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in October 2017:

If WWE is looking to eventually make Balor the fourth member in The Club, those plans will have to be on hold for the time being. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported July 15 the company granted Balor's request for a two-month break.

Following his victory over Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 35 in April, Balor was largely getting lost on the midcard and treading water. Adding him to The Club would be a much-needed change of direction for the former NXT champion, and the fact he has remained a babyface for so long would make a heel turn even more impactful.