Raptors' Kyle Lowry Changes Agents, Hires Mark Bartelstein Ahead of Impending FA

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will be a free agent after the 2019-20 season, and he'll have a new agency representing him during that process.

According to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, Lowry has hired Priority Sports' Mark Bartelstein to represent him. The agency confirmed that Lowry was joining its list of clients:

Lowry was previously represented by Andy Miller of ASM Sports.

The 33-year-old Lowry is coming off a championship season, but his performance this upcoming year could determine whether he earns one last big paycheck. In 2018-19, he averaged 14.2 points, 8.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three.

He remains an excellent playmaker and defender and is the type of point guard a contending team could target next summer.

For now, however, he remains a key figure in Toronto, joining Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby on a Raptors team that likely won't be a title contender after losing Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green but should earn a playoff spot this year in the Eastern Conference nonetheless.

Struggle early, however, and the Raptors could have a fire sale, moving off pending free agents like Lowry, Gasol and Ibaka. At some point, a rebuild around Siakam and VanVleet is coming, and if the Raptors fall out of the playoff picture, it could happen before February's trade deadline.

But with the Eastern Conference weaker than a year ago, expect Lowry to remain in Toronto for at least one more postseason appearance before potentially moving on in free agency next year.