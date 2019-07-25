Blockbuster MLB Trade Ideas Based on the Biggest Pre-2019 Deadline Rumors

1 of 6

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Despite drastically uplifting their lineup during the offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies are merely one of many cogs in a crammed NL wild-card race.

A pitching staff that has underperformed from top to bottom deserves the brunt of the blame. No starter has an ERA below 4.25 besides Aaron Nola, whose mark has jumped from 2.37 in 2018 to 3.64.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, the Phillies have spoken to the Detroit Tigers about top starter Matthew Boyd and All-Star closer Shane Greene.



Landing both would require Philadelphia to gut an already diminished farm system. Even acquiring Boyd alone may be a "dare to dream" scenario, as the 28-year-old lefty has three more years of arbitration before entering free agency,

Detroit's ace also boasts MLB's fourth-best strikeout-minus-walk percentage (27.2) among all qualified starters behind Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer and Chris Sale. As a result, the asking price is understandably high. Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Tigers are seeking "an established young MLB star" for Boyd.

The Trade Return: 3B Alec Bohm, OF Adam Haseley and LHP Cole Irvin

In this package, they settle for big-league-ready talent alongside an elite prospect.

The Phillies may be reticent to deal Adam Haseley given their lack of outfield depth, yet he'd make a strong selling point with Nicholas Castellanos able to leave Detroit this winter. While Haseley hasn't helped Philadelphia's immediate cause, the 23-year-old outfielder should settle in as a solid contributor with more seasoning.

Cole Irvin, who has faltered since a promising debut (7 IP, 1 ER) on May 12, could fill Boyd's rotation spot as a back-end depth option.

Alec Bohm, however, is the real draw to this deal. MLB.com's No. 36 overall rated prospect has clobbered seven homers in 27 Double-A games after accruing a .902 OPS at High-A. He's a future lineup building block for an organization sorely lacking one.

Bohm's presence should at least pique Tigers general manager Al Avila's interest.

This is also a scenario in which each side could get cold feet. Detroit has no mandate to move Boyd now, and the Phillies would be mortgaging their future for a starter with a 4.85 career ERA. Consider this blockbuster more of a theoretical exercise than a likely proposal.