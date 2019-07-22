Jets Rumors: TE Ryan Griffin Signs Contract After Chris Herndon's Suspension

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 09: Ryan Griffin #84 of the Houston Texans in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Houston, Texas. The Colts defeated the Texans 24-21. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly have found a new tight end. 

On Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the AFC East team signed Ryan Griffin. Garafolo suggested Griffin can compete for immediate playing time seeing as how tight end Chris Herndon is suspended for the season's opening four games.

Griffin played each of his first six seasons on the Houston Texans, but they released him after he was arrested in April for allegedly breaking a hotel window. James Palmer of NFL Network noted charges of vandalism and public intoxication were eventually dismissed. 

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

