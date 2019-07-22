Melvin Gordon Rumors: New Chargers Contract 'Isn't Coming Soon' Amid Holdout

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is hoping for a new contract but the team doesn't appear ready to give him one. 

"Barring a change in his camp's expectations, an extension isn't coming soon," Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported.

The Chargers are reportedly "dug in" on their decision to avoid giving big money to the running back.

Gordon is heading into the final year of his rookie contract before potentially hitting free agency after the season, but he wants more security going forward.

His agent, Damarius Bilbo, said earlier this month there is a "strong possibility" the running back could sit out regular-season games, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

"It's an opportunity right now where I know I need to take advantage of it. I want to get paid," Gordon said last week, per Kirstie Chiappelli of Sporting News. "And that's just kind of what it is. Hopefully I end up a Charger, that's the goal. I want to end as a Charger."

One holdup from the Chargers perspective could be the new CBA that expires after the 2020 season. As Robinson noted, expectations are that there will be more money available in 2021.

Gordon has earned two Pro Bowl selections in four seasons in the NFL, totaling 28 rushing touchdowns over the last three years. 

Although injuries limited him to just 12 games last season, he set a career high with 490 receiving yards while ranking in the top 10 in the NFL with 5.1 yards per rushing attempt and 73.8 rushing yards per game.

The 26-year-old and his agent clearly want a new deal that pays him like one of the top running backs in the league.

