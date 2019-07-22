Colts' Andrew Luck Won't Start Training Camp on PUP After Calf Injury Recovery

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is ready to be a full participant in training camp after recovering from a calf injury that held him out during OTAs.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news, describing the injury as "minor."

Luck, 29, is coming off a return to form in 2018 that saw him throw for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. He missed the entire 2017 campaign due to a shoulder injury that appeared career-threatening at points.

"I have thrown significantly sort of off my feet to make sure I don’t aggravate something," Luck told reporters last month. "I keep my arm in shape certainly and there is a bunch to do."