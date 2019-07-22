Hawks' Cam Reddish, Nike Agree to Multiyear Shoe Contract

John Bazemore/Associated Press

While the world still awaits Zion Williamson signing a shoe endorsement contract, his former Duke teammate Cam Reddish has joined the Nike family.

Nick DePaula of ESPN reported Reddish and Nike agreed to a multiyear contract, the terms of which have not been disclosed. The Atlanta Hawks selected Reddish with the No. 10 overall pick in last month's NBA draft.

The swingman joins Ja Morant among lottery picks who have signed with Nike.

