Tour De France 2019: TV Schedule, Route, Live Stream-Coverage for Stage 16

Tour De France 2019: TV Schedule, Route, Live Stream-Coverage for Stage 16July 23, 2019
Julian Alaphilippe remains in possession of the yellow jersey at the 2019 Tour de France, with the riders returning to action in Nimes after Monday's rest day.
The Frenchman saw his lead cut after Stage 15 but still tops the general classification standings from defending champion Geraint Thomas by one minute and 35 seconds:
ITV Cycling @itvcycling
Here's what the GC looks like after another enthralling day at @LeTour #TDF2019 https://t.co/ocyIkcSeUq
Date: Tuesday, July 22
TV Info: ITV 4 (UK), Eurosport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)
Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Eurosport Player (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)
Stage 16 Preview
Stage 16 is one for the sprinters and begins and ends in the city of Nimes in southern France. The riders race 177 kilometres in a loop that features only one categorised climb:
The route is predominantly flat and sees the riders go over the Pont du Gard, an ancient Roman aqueduct:
French Embassy U.S. @franceintheus
Happy #TDFrestday! Competitors will be preparing for #Stage16 in @nimes . Just off of the Mediterranean, the ancient city is famous for its numerous Roman ruins. Be sure to watch Wednesday as @LeTour begins for the first time at the foot of the famous #PontduGard! https://t.co/GUOxkjg2qC
There is a long, flat run to the finish line which means another bunched sprint is expected and should provide an exciting conclusion to Tuesday's action.
Sprinters Dylan Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan, Elia Viviani look the most likely contenders for victory in Stage 16, although Greg Van Avermaet, Peter Sagan and Michael Matthews cannot be discounted.
Alexander Kristoff is another outsider for the win. The Norwegian star tends to finish strongly at the Tour de France and tasted victory in Nimes back in 2014:
Team KATUSHA ALPECIN @katushacycling
Alexander Kristoff at the podium in Nimes #TDF #katushateam http://t.co/Q7XxUkPiCt
Meanwhile, Alaphilippe will be out to retain his yellow jersey. The 27-year-old has been talking about what he needs to do to defend his lead:
ITV Cycling @itvcycling
🇫🇷 "It's impossible for me now to be in the breakaway. When you have the yellow jersey on you have to stay calm" How long can @alafpolak stay in the lead of @LeTour #TDF2019 https://t.co/Ax8qYjPBlE
Alaphilippe remains the man to beat with just five stages of the Tour de France remaining until Paris, but he showed his first signs of weakness during Sunday's action and still has some tough stages ahead of him.
