Tour De France 2019: TV Schedule, Route, Live Stream-Coverage for Stage 16

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 23, 2019

France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides during the fifteen stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix Prat d'Albis, in Foix Prat d'Albis on July 21, 2019. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe remains in possession of the yellow jersey at the 2019 Tour de France, with the riders returning to action in Nimes after Monday's rest day.

The Frenchman saw his lead cut after Stage 15 but still tops the general classification standings from defending champion Geraint Thomas by one minute and 35 seconds:

    

Date: Tuesday, July 22

TV Info: ITV 4 (UK), Eurosport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Eurosport Player (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

      

Stage 16 Preview

Stage 16 is one for the sprinters and begins and ends in the city of Nimes in southern France. The riders race 177 kilometres in a loop that features only one categorised climb:

The route is predominantly flat and sees the riders go over the Pont du Gard, an ancient Roman aqueduct:

There is a long, flat run to the finish line which means another bunched sprint is expected and should provide an exciting conclusion to Tuesday's action.

Sprinters Dylan Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan, Elia Viviani look the most likely contenders for victory in Stage 16, although Greg Van Avermaet, Peter Sagan and Michael Matthews cannot be discounted.

Alexander Kristoff is another outsider for the win. The Norwegian star tends to finish strongly at the Tour de France and tasted victory in Nimes back in 2014:

Meanwhile, Alaphilippe will be out to retain his yellow jersey. The 27-year-old has been talking about what he needs to do to defend his lead:

Alaphilippe remains the man to beat with just five stages of the Tour de France remaining until Paris, but he showed his first signs of weakness during Sunday's action and still has some tough stages ahead of him.

Related

    Simon Yates Wins Tour de France Stage 15

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Simon Yates Wins Tour de France Stage 15

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Tour de France Stage 15: All You Need to Know

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Tour de France Stage 15: All You Need to Know

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Thibaut Pinot Wins Tour de France Stage 14

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Thibaut Pinot Wins Tour de France Stage 14

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Alaphilippe Retains Yellow Jersey, Wins Stage 13

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Alaphilippe Retains Yellow Jersey, Wins Stage 13

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report