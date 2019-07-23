Tour De France 2019: TV Schedule, Route, Live Stream-Coverage for Stage 16

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe remains in possession of the yellow jersey at the 2019 Tour de France, with the riders returning to action in Nimes after Monday's rest day.

The Frenchman saw his lead cut after Stage 15 but still tops the general classification standings from defending champion Geraint Thomas by one minute and 35 seconds:

Stage 16 Preview

Stage 16 is one for the sprinters and begins and ends in the city of Nimes in southern France. The riders race 177 kilometres in a loop that features only one categorised climb:

The route is predominantly flat and sees the riders go over the Pont du Gard, an ancient Roman aqueduct:

There is a long, flat run to the finish line which means another bunched sprint is expected and should provide an exciting conclusion to Tuesday's action.

Sprinters Dylan Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan, Elia Viviani look the most likely contenders for victory in Stage 16, although Greg Van Avermaet, Peter Sagan and Michael Matthews cannot be discounted.

Alexander Kristoff is another outsider for the win. The Norwegian star tends to finish strongly at the Tour de France and tasted victory in Nimes back in 2014:

Meanwhile, Alaphilippe will be out to retain his yellow jersey. The 27-year-old has been talking about what he needs to do to defend his lead:



Alaphilippe remains the man to beat with just five stages of the Tour de France remaining until Paris, but he showed his first signs of weakness during Sunday's action and still has some tough stages ahead of him.