Mario Gotze Talks Dortmund Contract, Playing Abroad Amid Arsenal Rumours

Mario Gotze has hinted he could be open to a move abroad should he leave Borussia Dortmund, amid rumours Arsenal are looking into a deal for the former Bayern Munich man.

The 27-year-old is going into the final year of his contract, but he told Bild (h/t Goal's Tom Webber) he is "totally relaxed:"

"I am now going into my 10th Bundesliga season, so it's logical foreign countries sometimes play a role in your thoughts.

"As a footballer, you have the privilege of being able to work in almost every country in the world.

"There have already been one or two conversations with BVB. I have one more year on my contract and I am totally relaxed in every aspect."

According to Goal's Ronan Murphy, he could make the switch as a free agent next summer:

His focus is on renewing his deal with BVB, however, and in June, he told Goal and DAZN exit rumours have become a regular thing for him.

Last season was Gotze's most productive since returning to Dortmund, starting 19 Bundesliga matches and scoring seven goals. He also added seven assists, as his passing took a big step forward.

The Bundesliga's YouTube account highlighted how his playing style has evolved over the years:

While Gotze's focus appears to be on Dortmund for now, he could be a solid addition for the Gunners should there be no new contract. Per Webber, the Germans invested more than €100 million this summer, and in Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt, they signed two players who could take away from his minutes.

With just one year left on his contract, Gotze's value on the transfer market would be on the lower end. That would make him an appealing target for the Gunners, who have a limited budget to work with this summer, as Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol illustrated:

The Gunners have yet to make a splash in the transfer market, as their only signing so far has been 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli.