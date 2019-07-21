Look: Shane Lowry's Open Victory Wins Bettor Almost $16K on $150 Bet

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Sometimes the longshot pays off.

A bettor won $15,750 Sunday after betting $150 on Shane Lowry to win The Open. The Irish golfer had 105-1 odds going into the tournament but dominated the event, winning the major championship by six strokes at the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

The prediction was an impressive one considering how surprising it was for Lowry to take home the Claret Jug.

Not only had the 32-year-old never won a major before this week, but he also had only one career win on the PGA Tour and three wins on the European Tour since turning pro in 2009. While he does have some positive past experience at majors, he had missed the cut each of the last four years at The Open.

Despite all the obstacles, Lowry came through with the best performance of his career to win a major title.

The person who made the winning bet either had a lot of faith in the veteran golfer or has a sports almanac from the future.