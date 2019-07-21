Vikings Rookie Austin Cutting to Serve Air Force Commitment While Playing in NFL

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Austin Cutting, a seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 NFL draft, will be allowed to perform his two-year commitment to the Air Force while pursuing a football career, according to the Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson.

Darren Deloatche, Cutting's agent, confirmed to Tomasson that the long snapper will work as a recruiter for the Air Force to fulfill his military duties.

"They are going to utilize him as a recruiting officer," Deloatche said. "[Cutting is] thankful. It's a weight off his shoulders at this stage. … He's definitely excited about this opportunity to compete in the NFL right now. … But he wants to serve his country."

Cutting is the first player selected in the NFL draft from the Air Force Academy since Bryce Fisher in 1999. Jalen Robinette left in 2016 as the school's all-time leading receiver, but the Air Force did not grant a waiver that would've allowed him to enter the 2017 draft.

The U.S. Department of Defense rolled back a policy in May 2017 that allowed service academy graduates to immediately enter the pro ranks. However, President Donald Trump wrote an order to the Pentagon in June that effectively reinstated the policy.

Cutting will now have the luxury of training camp to possibly unseat Kevin McDermott, who has made 63 appearances for the Vikings since joining the team in 2015.