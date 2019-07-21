Drew League 2019 Results: LaMelo Ball, Shareef O'Neal, Jordan Bell Pick Up Wins

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Basketball fans can always count on the Drew League to provide memorable moments while waiting for the NBA season to start.

On Saturday, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell provided one of those moments when they played in the game between BB4L and Public Enemy. Harrell propelled Public Enemy to a victory with 46 points, while Young countered with 31 points and 12 assists in defeat.

While there was no Young or Harrell on Sunday, six games finished out the Week 8 schedule in Los Angeles.

Here is a look at the full results, as well as some of the more notable moments.

Sunday Results

All In defeats Optimus, 86-73

No Shnacks defeats Team Watson, 107-93

Tuff Crowd defeats L.O.S., 80-70

MHP defeats Baxter’s Legacy, 92-86

Cititeam Blazers defeats Jaguars, 90-75

Young Citi defeats Black Pearl Elite, 63-61

While No Shnacks' 107-93 victory over Team Watson seemed like a defense-optional affair, it was actually a play on that side of the floor that brought the crowd to its feet.

LaMelo Ball, who was playing for No Shnacks, beat former Kansas guard Brannen Greene off the dribble and rose up for a dunk that would have brought the house down. Rather than give Big Baller Brand its next piece of promotional video, Greene recovered and sent LaMelo's dunk attempt flying with a head-turning block:

It was a moment to remember, although Ball enacted some revenge with a dunk later in the contest:

Ball wasn't the only notable name to take the floor Sunday, as Shareef O'Neal and Brandon Jennings teamed up to help lead Tuff Crowd to an 80-70 win over L.O.S. While O'Neal is the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and Jennings is someone who played nine seasons in the NBA and once scored 55 points in a game, it was someone else who carried the team for stretches.

Jeremy Tyler played for the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks from 2011 through 2014 and looked plenty comfortable on the floor against Drew League competition on his way to 27 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated matchup of the day was the one between MHP and Baxter's Legacy.

MHP notched the six-point victory in style when Minnesota Timberwolves forward and 2018 NBA champion Jordan Bell stole the ball and threw down a windmill to ice the win:

The Oregon product created the highlight, but Askia Booker did much of the heavy lifting with 29 points and seven rebounds.

Young Citi then took center stage in the final game of the week and was a victory over Black Pearl Elite away from seizing the best record in the Drew League at 8-1. The game was all the more important because All In moved to 7-2 in Sunday's first game with a win over Optimus.

Black Pearl Elite had other ideas and jumped out to a quick start and halftime lead. It maintained a two-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter in a back-and-forth affair, but Keith Shamburger drained a critical bank shot in crunch time to give Young Citi the lead and eventual win.

Eric Thompson stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, 16 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, doing a little bit of everything for Young Citi as it climbed atop the Drew League standings.