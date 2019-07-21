Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, More to Play at Skins Event in Japan

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take part in a skins game Oct. 21 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo, according to ESPN.com's Bob Harig.

Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama will join the two stars.

The event tees off shortly before the inaugural Zozo Championship, which will begin Oct. 24 and is the first PGA Tour tournament in Japan.

According to Harig, additional details regarding the skins game are still being finalized. The purse and the general structure of the competition remain unclear, though Harig wrote it "will offer lucrative prize money."

Under the skins format, each hole carries a dollar amount that is awarded to the golfer with the lowest score. The money rolls over to the next hole in the event of a tie.

The Skins Game used to be a staple of the PGA Tour schedule and ended as an annual tradition in 2008 as it became less lucrative for golfers to compete given the increasing sums available elsewhere. Woods was a three-time runner-up in the Skins Game but never won.

A skins event in Japan should be fun based on the fact fans haven't seen it in more than a decade. Woods and McIlroy's involvement will add to the spectacle as well.

It will also be a rare appearance for Woods, with Harig noting the skins game and Zozo Championship likely represent the extent of the 15-time major champion's involvement on the Tour in the fall.