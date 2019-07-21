Texans' J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins to Begin Training Camp on PUP List

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans will reportedly be without two of the best players in the league at the start of training camp.

On Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reported the AFC South team placed defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the active/physically unable to perform list to begin training camp.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

