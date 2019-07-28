The Best Undrafted Free Agent in Every 2019 NFL Training Camp

0 of 32

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

A summer of heated NFL training camp battles has started in earnest, signaling the onset of one of the league's most interesting talking points each year: undrafted free agents.

How the college free agents fell out of the 200-plus selections is secondary in intrigue to their journeys now that they are deep in competitions for scarce roster openings. More important are the athletic traits, collegiate production, early returns and roster fit in terms of need.

The following undrafted free agents are the best of that classification on each NFL roster during training camp thanks to a mixture of those factors. Those that set them apart from their fellow undrafted teammates give them the best chances of making the final roster too, if not latching on elsewhere.