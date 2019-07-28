The Best Undrafted Free Agent in Every 2019 NFL Training Camp

The Best Undrafted Free Agent in Every 2019 NFL Training CampJuly 28, 2019
A summer of heated NFL training camp battles has started in earnest, signaling the onset of one of the league's most interesting talking points each year: undrafted free agents.
How the college free agents fell out of the 200-plus selections is secondary in intrigue to their journeys now that they are deep in competitions for scarce roster openings. More important are the athletic traits, collegiate production, early returns and roster fit in terms of need.
The following undrafted free agents are the best of that classification on each NFL roster during training camp thanks to a mixture of those factors. Those that set them apart from their fellow undrafted teammates give them the best chances of making the final roster too, if not latching on elsewhere.
Arizona Cardinals: DB Brian Peavy
Iowa State's Brian Peavy fell out of the draft for a slew of reasons, though athletic numbers and size were a big part of it.
Peavy will stand once again at the forefront of the measurements vs. production discussion in camp with the Arizona Cardinals. He graded out at 90.3 at Pro Football Focus last year, ranking fourth among corners.
Something will have to give, though the right schematic fit always helps. Listed at 5'9", Peavy will be targeted for mismatches when he's on the field. But with the Cardinals, he could at least carve out a role as an underneath zone player who gets aggressive.
Starting four years in college doesn't hurt, which only adds to the idea Peavy is the best undrafted player in the desert.
Atlanta Falcons: WR Olamide Zaccheaus
The last thing the Atlanta Falcons really needed was another promising receiver, but they're getting it with Virginia's Olamide Zaccheaus.
Zaccheaus is only 5'8", yet the rest of his numbers speak to upside. Eagles Wire's Andrew DiCecco captured some of his pro-day numbers: "The former St. Joseph Prep product produced a 35.5-inch vertical, with 40 times ranging from high 4.4s-low 4.5."
The athleticism, not height, showed up in college when Zaccheaus posted 93 catches with nine touchdowns over 13 games as a senior.
As he did in college, Zaccheaus has a chance to exploit mismatches in certain packages and shake free over the middle—traits the Falcons won't be able to ignore regardless of his draft status.
Baltimore Ravens: DL Gerald Willis III
Gerald Willis III is one of the exceptions to the rule when it comes to reasons for falling out of the draft.
Character concerns dropped the Miami defensive lineman out of the selections. He was a top-80 prospect on Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board, to cite one of many examples. It is no wonder the Baltimore Ravens paid up big to get him as a free agent, throwing down a $10,000 signing bonus atop a $50,000 base.
It's not hard to see why. A 6'2", 302-pound force of a one-gapper with big upside tells the story of Willis. He wasn't always consistent, but his wins were show-stealing material.
The Ravens are comfortable rolling the dice for good on-field reason, and there is little doubt that aspect alone will get him on the final 53.
Buffalo Bills: QB Tyree Jackson
Tyree Jackson, the 2018 MAC Offensive Player of the Year, fell out of the draft and landed in a quality long-term environment with the Buffalo Bills.
That makes it sound like he won't have a hard time making the final roster, which is probably true. Jackson stands at 6'7" and has a booming arm. Accuracy concerns, which may be correctable, and decision-making issues are the big talking points that held him back.
His physical traits, not to mention 49 career passing touchdowns and 16 more as a rusher, are big marks in the positive column that should convince the Bills to roster three quarterbacks in 2019. Jackson might not dethrone Matt Barkley for the right to back up Josh Allen, but his traits are rare enough to keep in town.
The fact that another team is almost assured to steal Jackson off the practice squad if the Bills try to sneak him through says it all.
Carolina Panthers: RB Elijah Holyfield
Notice a trend? Elijah Holyfield is another fun example of the production-versus-everything-else debate.
Holyfield put up 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per tote last season at Georgia. But his checking in at 5'10" and 217 pounds with a 4.78-second time in the 40-yard dash seemed to scare teams away.
Not that the Carolina Panthers will complain. Coach Ron Rivera told ESPN's David Newton: "You really see the explosiveness between the tackles; you see his ability to run between the hashes. I know he didn't run a good 40 time, but when you put the tape on ... it was pretty impressive."
Holyfield is also one of the players who worked with quarterback Cam Newton before camp, so the talent is apparent to those who look at the whole picture.
Chicago Bears: WR Emanuel Hall
The Chicago Bears represented a case of the "rich get richer" in undrafted free agency thanks to the addition of receiver Emanuel Hall.
Hall fell in the draft due to his nagging injury woes, which at one point had him as a PUP candidate before Bears training camp thanks to surgery for a sports hernia. Still, a 6'2" frame and superb deep-field play helped him average north of 23 yards per catch over his final two seasons at Missouri.
Austin Gayle at Pro Football Focus added context: "Hall finished the 2018 season ranked second in yards per route run (4.14) and fourth in passer rating when targeted (141.8), and he did so with the second-highest average depth of target (20.3) of any draft-eligible FBS wide receiver."
Hall helped quarterback Drew Lock shine at Missouri, and it could eventually be the same story for Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago, as the medical side of things seems like the only major hurdle.
Cincinnati Bengals: WR Stanley Morgan
An overabundance of NFL talent at the skill positions and a need for defenders had to play a big role in the way so many quality wideouts and running backs fell out of the draft.
Stanley Morgan is another good example. The Nebraska product leads the program in all-time catches at 189. Ditto for yardage at 2,747. Physically, a 6'0" receiver might seem a bit small, but the production speaks volumes about his potential in the right situation.
Given the above, it's easy to figure out why Morgan chose the Bengals despite a loaded wideout depth chart there. The system is receiver-friendly, and there is also a chance to learn from guys such as A.J. Green.
Morgan would've likely appeared on this list regardless of the team he chose, though.
Cleveland Browns: P Jamie Gillan
It's not that a lack of quality in the the Cleveland Browns' undrafted class caused a punter to be the pick.
Jamie Gillan just might be that good.
A former rugby player and still relatively new to football, Gillan averaged a strong 42.5 yards per punt a season ago at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. With Cleveland, he'll enter into a competition with reliable veteran Britton Colquitt.
Besides Gillan's obvious talent and remaining upside, it isn't often teams can find potential decadelong contributors at any position via undrafted free agency, which is what the Browns might have on their hands.
Dallas Cowboys: DL Daniel Wise
Daniel Wise flashed a little bit of everything at Kansas but didn't test well.
Wise, 6'3" and 281 pounds, didn't wow onlookers in the athleticism department even though the film showed him wreaking havoc on quarterbacks—and he promptly fell out of the draft.
The Dallas Cowboys, who are always looking for help on the line, didn't hesitate.
Given the disruptive nature he showed on film and his ability to play multiple spots on Kansas' front, Wise figures to make a strong push behind Maliek Collins and Antwaun Woods right away, especially with the former in a contract year.
Wise' initial outlook has him as a rotational passing-down player, which represents superb depth for Dallas.
Denver Broncos: LB Malik Reed
Malik Reed was a superstar in the Mountain West, earning All-Conference honors as a senior at Nevada and winning team co-MVP.
The above, plus a 6'1", 237-pound frame and a consistent ability to generate pressure made the linebacker an odd combine snub. But his lack of an invite at least made it a little less surprising when he fell out of the draft.
Now with the Denver Broncos, Reed has been doing what he does best, as reporter Andrew Mason tweeted July 18: "Malik Reed has gotten pressure on the backup QBs twice so far today, one of which likely would have been a sack in game conditions. That 'sack' saw him force the RT deep in his alignment as he faded back, at which point Reed pivoted and streaked past the inside shoulder to the QB."
Considering the Broncos lost edge presences Shaq Barrett and Shane Ray, Reed feels like a natural fill-in at worst on a rotational basis. From there, he can work on proving wrong all the teams that passed him over.
Detroit Lions: OL Beau Benzschawel
The Detroit Lions won arguably the most coveted college free agent this offseason in Wisconsin's Beau Benzschawel. The Badgers lineman had more than 20 offers once the draft ended, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
A 49-game starter at a university known for pumping out linemen, Benzschawel won't have any problems making a strong push for the final roster in Detroit.
That Benzschawel picked the Lions above all other teams says it all. The front office there is hoping a position shift for Frank Ragnow and an upward swing for Taylor Decker can revive one of the league's shakier units from a season ago.
Green Bay Packers: DL Greg Roberts
Greg Roberts' profile goes in the other direction of a few notables here.
The Baylor Bears standout didn't always shine, but when he did, his NFL upside was apparent. For example, the pass-rusher had some good reps against NFL draft picks, such as Oklahoma's Cody Ford while getting after Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Green Bay Packers jumped on Roberts once the market opened, and they added to the rotation a 6'5", 258-pound presence who put up eight sacks last season.
Roberts' fall to undrafted status might be something teams understand better than the public. But of the undrafted players in Green Bay, he has by far has the most upside—if the coaches can unlock some consistency to go with his skill set.
Houston Texans: RB Karan Higdon
Could Karan Higdon be the next successful undrafted back?
Higdon dominated the ground game at Michigan, rushing for 2,616 yards and 27 scores on a 5.6 per-carry average but didn't do much in the passing attack. He measured at 5'9" and 206 pounds, so his status as a smaller back who lacked an aerial impact hurt his stock.
But Wolverines running backs coach Jay Harbaugh illuminated why Higdon will be an NFL asset, according to Texans Wire's Anthony R. Wood: "His bread and butter as a player is running gap schemes type of runs, power, counter, and being able to get the ball in his hands and hit the holes. I think he'll probably surprise some people with what he can do."
Higdon arrives in Houston as the team's best undrafted free agent. That the Texans could use more youth and a player of his skill set in the rotation makes his outlook all the better.
Indianapolis Colts: WR Penny Hart
A combination of unimpressive measurements and a lack of high-level competition likely kept Penny Hart from getting drafted.
Even so, the fact that Hart ran roughshod on the Sun Belt Conference for three years was hard to ignore. The Georgia State receiver piled up 2,960 receiving yards and 19 scores while averaging 14.6 yards per catch, and he had an impact on special teams.
The catch? Hart checks in at 5'8" and 180 pounds. He won't work the boundary full time for the Indianapolis Colts, yet there is room within an Andrew Luck-led offense for a slot and situational player who can break free and pick up chunk yardage.
Thanks to Indianapolis' superb drafting over the years, even Hart could have a hard time making the final roster. But of the guys the Colts lured in, his production and upside stands alone.
Jacksonville Jaguars: DB Saivion Smith
Alabama defenders from the Nick Saban tree always seem to find a home.
Saivion Smith became the latest to do so when he inked a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He and his big frame (6'1", 199 lbs) shouldn't have problems fitting into a scheme that loves to put large defenders on wideouts all over the field.
Granted, Smith fell out of the draft for a reason. He hurt his ankle near the end of last season, and his overall athleticism numbers weren't inspiring (though Rapoport reported the ankle issue impacted some of his predraft results).
Either way, Smith might have the ability to shift over to safety, and if he's fully healthy, the scheme might cover some of the quickness concerns. His experience in a Saban-led defense and key traits make him best-in-class material in Jacksonville.
Kansas City Chiefs: DE Tim Ward
This spot would have gone to speedy linebacker Gary Johnson, but a surprising mid-June cut changed the outlook.
With an eye on the long term, the natural pick is defensive end Tim Ward.
The Old Dominion product had a level-of-competition knock against him and might miss his rookie year as he recovers from a torn knee ligament. While that explains the fall to the realm of undrafted, his productivity (12 sacks over the past three seasons) and measurements (6'6", 255 lbs) make him a prototypical rotational player at worst.
That seems to be the plan for Kansas City, as general manager Brett Veach said the following, according to Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire:
"He was a guy that tore his knee, I don't know that he'll be ready this year, but he's going to be a prototypical Steve Spagnuolo defensive end. He's long, athletic, started playing football late, and everyone kind of went in there to evaluate the (Oshane) Ximines kid who got drafted at Old Dominion, this was a kid that one of our scouts, Mike Davis, had mentioned, 'Hey, they've got this other defensive end and he's raw as all get-out, started playing football late.'"
That shows a willingness to keep him around as a developmental prospect.
Los Angeles Chargers: DT Eurndraus Bryant
The Los Angeles Chargers spent a lot of resources on the defensive line this offseason, especially on draft picks Jerry Tillery and Cortez Broughton.
But Eurndraus Bryant is a big part of that too.
The undrafted free agent from North Carolina State isn't a pressure creator like the other guys, but he's a space-eater at 330 pounds who didn't miss a tackle last year, according to Pro Football Focus.
While he's a relative unknown and had a quiet predraft process, his physical traits and the way he's already put them to use suggest immense upside and a big roster battle for a contender like the Chargers.
Los Angeles Rams: DT Marquise Copeland
Marquise Copeland was one half of an elite Cincinnati interior duo last season (the other being Cortez Broughton), as he once again put on a show against the run.
According to Pro Football Focus, Copeland finished his senior year among the top 12 defensive tackles in run-stop percentage, topping off a four-year stint with 187 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
Perhaps the biggest problem? Copeland is just 6'2" and 281 pounds, so his particular area of expertise might require more weight.
Then again, Copeland and the Los Angeles Rams picked each other for a reason. L.A.'s multiple front looks like a great place for him to get some serious pro experience while trainers work with him to add good weight.
Miami Dolphins: WR Preston Williams
Were it not for off-field concerns, Colorado State's Preston Williams would've been drafted.
Williams was a big recruiting win for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2015 before he transferred to Colorado State after his sophomore season. He was arrested and "charged with harassment and tampering, both misdemeanors, with a domestic violence enhancement," per the Coloradoan, in 2017. He later pleaded guilty to the harassment charge. Colorado State suspended him for that season, and he subsequently did not receive a combine invite because of his actions.
On the field at Colorado State, he caught 96 passes for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, with 51 of those going for first downs, according to Pro Football Focus. His production and upside baked into a 6'5", 218-pound frame were never in question.
The Miami Dolphins grabbed Williams off the market. Like only a select few on a list like this, Williams would probably have been the pick for any squad that signed him.
Minnesota Vikings: QB Jake Browning
Recognizable quarterbacks have a way of winning out on lists like this.
The Minnesota Vikings, for example, won't risk losing Jake Browning now that they have a grip on him. The fact that they threw a guaranteed $140,000 at him says it all.
Browning was worth the investment too. He played in 53 games for the Washington Huskies, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 12,296 yards and 94 touchdowns alongside plenty of individual honors.
Concerns about his ability to elevate talent around him and past injuries to his throwing shoulder pushed Browning off the board on draft day. But the position's importance and Browning's experience at executing a Power Five offense guarantee him a roster spot.
New England Patriots: WR Jakobi Meyers
There is always room for breakouts within a Bill Belichick-led team.
That shouldn't be any different this year for the New England Patriots, especially with the recent thumb injury to Julian Edelman and the uncertainty below him on the depth chart with veterans such as Demaryius Thomas in tow and nothing guaranteed to first-rounder N'Keal Harry.
But this is about Jakobi Meyers, a 6'2" underneath threat who converted from quarterback at NC State and put up 1,932 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 11.5 yards per catch in three seasons.
Meyers' ability to inhale most everything thrown his way—he led draft-eligible wideouts with 85 catches from the slot, per Pro Football Focus—and move the chains might have him quickly breaking out in a Tom Brady- led offense.
In hindsight, Meyers is a prototypical Patriots player, and his skill set and fit should have him competing for the final roster.
New Orleans Saints: RB Devine Ozigbo
Devine Ozigbo was a staple on most of the "shocking faller" lists right after the draft ended.
And for good reason: The Nebraska product put up 1,082 rushing yards and 12 scores last year while averaging seven yards per carry. Even so, he was also a staple on combine snub lists.
There is an outside chance all of this was simply due to stereotypes, as Ozigbo looks the part of a bruiser back at 5'11" and 222 pounds.
And even if the explanation were so simple, the reality is he fits perfectly with the New Orleans Saints, a team that lost a bruiser in Mark Ingram this offseason. Ozigbo seems like a natural fit in the rotation out of the backfield.
New York Giants: LB Josiah Tauaefa
Money talks when it comes to undrafted free agents.
The New York Giants hinted at their best undrafted player right away when they threw $110,000 guaranteed at UT-San Antonio linebacker Josiah Tauaefa, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
A former Butkus Award contender, Tauaefa had big production with 111 total tackles, 11.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2018, but perhaps his measureables scared teams. He's 6'1" and 232 pounds but is viewed as a plodder, meaning he'll have a niche as a run-situational player.
But given how good Tauaefa was at his supposed niche in college and the fact that things could always blossom under the guidance of pro trainers and coaches, he runs away with the title of best undrafted free agent for the Giants.
New York Jets: RB Jalin Moore
At one point, Jalin Moore was one of the most exciting running backs in college football.
Case in point: Moore, over four years, was a 6.1-yard-per-carry rusher who gained 3,570 yards and had 33 touchdowns. Recency bias and the workload (582 carries) might have hurt his stock, as he spent most of the 2018 season hurt after an ankle fracture.
Granted, Moore might have preyed on lesser competition than NFL evaluators like to see. But if his ankle's healthy, he'd be far from the first big-number producer to carve out a long NFL career in a niche role.
With the New York Jets, it's easy to envision Moore elbowing his way onto the same depth chart as Le'Veon Bell and getting some spot work.
Oakland Raiders: LB Te'Von Coney
Sometimes the public doesn't have enough information on undrafted free agents, which seems to be the case with the Oakland Raiders' Te'Von Coney.
Coney was an elite coverage linebacker at Notre Dame, which is what the NFL loves thanks to its many passing-oriented attacks. Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus helped explain: "Coney's 90.5 coverage grade and 91.7 run-defense grade last season both ranked top-10 among all linebackers in college football."
Not only that, but Coney also ended up leading the Fighting Irish in tackles two years in a row. So, unless he bombs as a pass defender, he shouldn't have a hard time making the Raiders roster.
As far as the Raiders' best-in-class undrafteds, there isn't much of a conversation.
Philadelphia Eagles: OL Ryan Bates
Ryan Bates' fall was also a bit of head-scratcher after the draft, and presumably, plenty of teams were in his rep's ear about getting him to camp.
The Philadelphia Eagles won this competition, which quarterback Carson Wentz should be thrilled to hear.
Bates, after all, spent last year splitting his time between left and right tackle and still came away with an 81.0 grade at Pro Football Focus.
From the sound of it, Eagles coaches already have Bates tabbed as capable of backing up any spot on the line. That sort of work isn't promised to many undrafted players, so Bates stands alone in Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh Steelers: S Dravon Askew-Henry
Certain things push prospects to the realm of the undrafted, though those same details don't always prevent the player from performing well.
Take Dravon Askew-Henry as a potential example. The 23-year-old safety is a bit older than NFL teams might prefer during the draft process, considering he started his college career in 2014 and had a season-ending knee injury leading up to 2016.
But all that aside, Askew-Henry's experience and versatility as both a downhill thumper and pass defender (six career interceptions) make him an appealing prospect for a Pittsburgh Steelers team extremely thin at his position.
Askew-Henry, like a few listed here, is a threat to break onto the field, not just to make the final roster.
San Francisco 49ers: TE Tyree Mayfield
Sometimes it doesn't take long for an undrafted player to announce his presence as best-in-class material on a particular squad.
So seems to be the case with the San Francisco 49ers' Tyree Mayfield. He didn't get many chances to show off as a receiving tight end at Wyoming (39 catches and three scores over four seasons), but 49ers coaches might see it differently.
Case in point, Matt Barrows of The Athletic tweeted: "Catch of the day was turned in by undrafted free agent TE Tyree Mayfield, who made a George Kittle-like (See: Week 9 vs. Raiders) one hander on a throw across the middle that was behind him. Mayfield also was a special teams stalwart at Wyoming."
Mayfield's blend of blocking and ability to break free for the occasional big play is the sort of gritty style coaches love to have on the depth chart at tight end. Perhaps more than anything else, it's the immense potential upside here that gives him the nod.
Seattle Seahawks: G Demetrius Knox
Given the seemingly constant need to find better protection for Russell Wilson, it shouldn't come as a shock that some of the top-tier undrafted offensive linemen give the Seattle Seahawks a look each year.
So is the case with former Ohio State guard Demetrius Knox, a 20-game starter to close his college career before he suffered a leg injury late last season. This probably had a big impact on his draft stock, because otherwise, he was a notable starter on the interior from a program that routinely churns out quality line prospects.
Given Knox's versatility, which allows him to man either guard spot, he has the attractive experience-upside tandem NFL coaches love. He's active for training camp after missing everything prior to it, so he'll have a shot to set himself apart from the rest of his undrafted classmates in Seattle.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Lukas Denis
Sometimes it isn't too surprising that a prospect went undrafted.
With Boston College safety Lukas Denis, the tandem of a 5'9", 169-pound frame and a lackluster final collegiate season pushed him off the board in a deep 2019 class.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein was one of many to touch on the concern: "Size matters to many teams at safety, so it wouldn't be surprising to see teams consider him as a backup at both deep safety and cornerback."
But Denis was also part of that class depth, and his 2017 season graded out at 90.9 at Pro Football Focus. If pro coaches can't unlock something closer to that 2017 form, the fact that he can still back up multiple spots in a secondary gives him a better chance than most undrafted players.
Tennessee Titans: CB Hamp Cheevers
Hamp Cheevers tumbled out of the draft thanks to a lack of measurables and experience, yet neither should stop him from fighting for a spot on the Tennessee Titans' final roster.
Cheevers hit the combine at just 5'9" and 169 pounds, which restricts him to the slot. He also only had one year of starting experience at Boston College, which likely scared off some teams.
But "small and inexperienced" doesn't mean a player can't produce. Last season, Cheevers allowed a passer rating of just 35.9 when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.
In other words, Cheevers could end up playing a critical role in nickel packages. Based on upside alone, the Titans landed a steal to headline their undrafted class.
Washington Redskins: S JoJo McIntosh
JoJo McIntosh was another name lost in the fray of a superb safety draft class.
Yet, that the Washington Huskies prospect joined the Washington Redskins made plenty of sense for both sides.
McIntosh finished college with 212 tackles and two interceptions at 6'1" and 204 pounds. He brings loads of experience from his 49 games at a Power Five school, even if he doesn't excel in any one area.
Either way, it's easy to see why he chose the Redskins, as the front office there is still trying to find somebody to start next to free-agent acquisition Landon Collins. McIntosh is far from doing so, but his experience and leadership make him top dog for a relatively weak Redskins undrafted class.