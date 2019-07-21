Schefter: Julio Jones Will Report to Falcons Training Camp Amid Contract Talks

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2019

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) walks off the field following their NFL minicamp football practice Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones is expected to report to training camp Sunday despite still seeking a new contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Schefter, Falcons owner Arthur Blank plans to "reward" Jones, although there is likely no rush considering the six-time Pro Bowler still has two years remaining on his current contract.

Although most players don't start looking at extensions until the final year of their current deals, Jones is hoping for a raise that will put his salary on par with other top receivers in the NFL.

Per Spotrac, his $13.5 million cap hit for 2019 ranks just 13th in the league.

Jones is certainly worth more than that based on his level of play as one of the most consistent players in football. He has been named either first- or second-team All-Pro in each of the last four years.

He totaled 113 catches for 1,677 yards in 2018, allowing him to finish first in the NFL in receiving yards per game for the third time in four seasons.

The 30-year-old wants to be paid like a top player at his position, but he won't hold out because he trusts Blank. 

"Mr. Blank gave us his word," Jones told TMZ Sports. "That's golden. His word is that it's going to get done. There's no stress on my end. I'm not thinking about it."

While the front office works on a new contract, the players and coaching staff can focus on football during training camp as the Falcons hope to bounce back from a disappointing 7-9 season.

Related

    Brett Favre: Baker, Mahomes 'Certainly Match Up to My Style'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brett Favre: Baker, Mahomes 'Certainly Match Up to My Style'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Eric Dickerson Says Big-Name HOFers May Boycott 2019 Ceremony

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eric Dickerson Says Big-Name HOFers May Boycott 2019 Ceremony

    Barry Werner
    via Touchdown Wire

    20 Years Ago, Barry Sanders Retired and 'All Hell Broke Loose'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    20 Years Ago, Barry Sanders Retired and 'All Hell Broke Loose'

    Freep
    via Freep

    Training Camp Battles: the Reserve Safety Scuffle

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Training Camp Battles: the Reserve Safety Scuffle

    The Falcoholic
    via The Falcoholic