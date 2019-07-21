Schefter: Julio Jones Will Report to Falcons Training Camp Amid Contract Talks

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones is expected to report to training camp Sunday despite still seeking a new contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Schefter, Falcons owner Arthur Blank plans to "reward" Jones, although there is likely no rush considering the six-time Pro Bowler still has two years remaining on his current contract.

Although most players don't start looking at extensions until the final year of their current deals, Jones is hoping for a raise that will put his salary on par with other top receivers in the NFL.

Per Spotrac, his $13.5 million cap hit for 2019 ranks just 13th in the league.

Jones is certainly worth more than that based on his level of play as one of the most consistent players in football. He has been named either first- or second-team All-Pro in each of the last four years.

He totaled 113 catches for 1,677 yards in 2018, allowing him to finish first in the NFL in receiving yards per game for the third time in four seasons.

The 30-year-old wants to be paid like a top player at his position, but he won't hold out because he trusts Blank.

"Mr. Blank gave us his word," Jones told TMZ Sports. "That's golden. His word is that it's going to get done. There's no stress on my end. I'm not thinking about it."

While the front office works on a new contract, the players and coaching staff can focus on football during training camp as the Falcons hope to bounce back from a disappointing 7-9 season.