Katie Ledecky Upset by Ariarne Titmus at 2019 World Swimming Championships

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 21, 2019

US Katie Ledecky (L) competes alongside Australia's Ariarne Titmus to take silver in the final of the women's 400m freestyle event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 21, 2019. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images)
MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

Australia's Ariarne Titmus beat Katie Ledecky in the 400-metre freestyle at the 2019 World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday.

Ledecky was chasing a fourth straight title and led going into the final lap, but Titmus produced a strong finish to surge past the American and win in a time of three minutes and 58.76 seconds.

American Leah Smith came in third to take the bronze and the final place on the podium.

   

