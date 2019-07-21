Katie Ledecky Upset by Ariarne Titmus at 2019 World Swimming Championships

MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

Australia's Ariarne Titmus beat Katie Ledecky in the 400-metre freestyle at the 2019 World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday.

Ledecky was chasing a fourth straight title and led going into the final lap, but Titmus produced a strong finish to surge past the American and win in a time of three minutes and 58.76 seconds.



American Leah Smith came in third to take the bronze and the final place on the podium.

