British Open Prize Money 2019: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

British Open Prize Money 2019: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and PayoutsJuly 21, 2019
Shane Lowry won the 2019 British Open on Sunday by six shots from Tommy Fleetwood after finishing 15 under at the tournament at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland:
The Open @TheOpen
The moment that sealed it for Shane Lowry, a dream turned into reality for the Irishman 🇮🇪 #TheOpen https://t.co/QbsgNbGtW6
The Irishman began the day four shots clear of the chasing pack and kept his nerve to deliver a final round of 72 to lift the prestigious Claret Jug for the first time in his career.
Here is a look at the final leaderboard after the conclusion of the 148th British Open:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Final leaderboard at The Open: -15 @ShaneLowryGolf 🏆 -14 -13 -12 -11 -10 -9 @TommyFleetwood1 -8 -7 @TonyFinauGolf -6 @WestwoodLee, @BKoepka Full scores: https://t.co/xYdhELrcLf https://t.co/x05yeNkLmY
Lowry's win means a first major title for the 32-year-old and a significant boost to his bank account.
Per Ryan Herrington at Golf Digest, a total purse of £8.65 million ($10.75 million) was available to players at the tournament. Champion Lowry will receive £1.56 million ($1.935 million) for his efforts.
Fleetwood secured his best finish at the Open by finishing in second. He will take home £895,780 in prize money ($1,120,000), while Tony Finau in third place scoops £574,260 ($718,000).
Golfweek noted the payouts for the top five places:
Golfweek @golfweek
How will the British Open's $10,750,000 purse be distributed? 1st - $1,935,000 2nd - $1,120,000 3rd - $718,000 4th - $558,000 5th - $449,000 https://t.co/WgqMRNLxnu
Lowry's victory means another Irish winner at the Open, as noted by BBC Sport journalist Francis Keogh:
Francis Keogh @HonestFrank
Five of the last 13 winners of #TheOpen golf championship have been from the island of Ireland 2007 @padraig_h 2008 @padraig_h 2011 @DarrenClarke60 2014 @McIlroyRory 2019 @ShaneLowryGolf A 38% strike rate @TheOpen
The 32-year-old had to cope with some poor conditions on Sunday but did not let the heavy rain and wind affect him as he completed a popular win at Royal Portrush:
Lukas Weese @Weesesports
Shane Lowry playing in a T-shirt and no jacket. In the pouring rain and wind. What. A. BOSS. #TheOpen #OpenChampionship https://t.co/BYkGm848JF
Lowry started off with a bogey at the first but responded quickly at the fourth with two birdies in a row to get his challenge back on track.
Poor weather saw Lowry arrive at the eighth and promptly hit three bogeys from the next four holes, but his nearest rival, Fleetwood, could not take advantage.
The Englishman's double bogey at the 14th all but secured the title for Lowry, moving him five clear, and another birdie at the 15th saw the leader go six ahead with just three to play.
The pressure was off the 32-year-old heading into the final hole, much to the delight of the supporters:
Richard Chambers @newschambers
Shane Lowry makes the long walk up the fairway on the 18th on his way to claim the Open. An incredible moment for one of sport's most genuine people. #TheOpen https://t.co/sbbKXUzoJE
Lowry came close to a birdie finish at the 18th but settled for par to become the first Irish winner at the British Open since Padraig Harrington in 2008.
The champion offered his thoughts after lifting the Claret Jug:
Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf
"My mum and dad - they've sacrificed so much for me and I'm so happy I can hand them this trophy tonight." #TheOpen reaction live on Sky Sports The Open or follow online here: https://t.co/OHN23OPuVc https://t.co/JVLc9UCYzh
Lowry ensured there was no repeat of his collapse at the 2016 U.S. Open when he blew a four-shot lead on the final day as he clinched the biggest win of his career amid jubilant scenes at Royal Portrush.
