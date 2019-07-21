British Open Prize Money 2019: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Shane Lowry won the 2019 British Open on Sunday by six shots from Tommy Fleetwood after finishing 15 under at the tournament at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland:

The Irishman began the day four shots clear of the chasing pack and kept his nerve to deliver a final round of 72 to lift the prestigious Claret Jug for the first time in his career.

Here is a look at the final leaderboard after the conclusion of the 148th British Open:

Lowry's win means a first major title for the 32-year-old and a significant boost to his bank account.

Per Ryan Herrington at Golf Digest, a total purse of £8.65 million ($10.75 million) was available to players at the tournament. Champion Lowry will receive £1.56 million ($1.935 million) for his efforts.

Fleetwood secured his best finish at the Open by finishing in second. He will take home £895,780 in prize money ($1,120,000), while Tony Finau in third place scoops £574,260 ($718,000).

Golfweek noted the payouts for the top five places:

Lowry's victory means another Irish winner at the Open, as noted by BBC Sport journalist Francis Keogh:

The 32-year-old had to cope with some poor conditions on Sunday but did not let the heavy rain and wind affect him as he completed a popular win at Royal Portrush:

Lowry started off with a bogey at the first but responded quickly at the fourth with two birdies in a row to get his challenge back on track.

Poor weather saw Lowry arrive at the eighth and promptly hit three bogeys from the next four holes, but his nearest rival, Fleetwood, could not take advantage.

The Englishman's double bogey at the 14th all but secured the title for Lowry, moving him five clear, and another birdie at the 15th saw the leader go six ahead with just three to play.

The pressure was off the 32-year-old heading into the final hole, much to the delight of the supporters:

Lowry came close to a birdie finish at the 18th but settled for par to become the first Irish winner at the British Open since Padraig Harrington in 2008.

The champion offered his thoughts after lifting the Claret Jug:

Lowry ensured there was no repeat of his collapse at the 2016 U.S. Open when he blew a four-shot lead on the final day as he clinched the biggest win of his career amid jubilant scenes at Royal Portrush.