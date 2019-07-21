Pacquiao vs. Thurman Purse: Prize-Money Payouts After Main Event Fight

Pacquiao vs. Thurman Purse: Prize-Money Payouts After Main Event FightJuly 21, 2019
Manny Pacquiao took down the undefeated Keith Thurman by split decision to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
An eight-figure payout will make Pacquiao's night even sweeter.
Per Nevada State Athletic Commission figures cited by Dan Rafael of ESPN, Pacquiao will make $10 million guaranteed. As for Thurman, he will bring home $2.5 million. Both fighters are also set to make "many millions more," per Rafael.
The win wasn't easy for Pacquiao, who emerged victorious despite one judge scoring the bout for Thurman:
Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger
114-113 for Thurman, 115-112 for Pacquiao and 115-112 for Manny Pacquiao, who grabs an age-40 victory for the ages. Still adding to his legacy. One of the all-time greats #PacquiaoThurman https://t.co/PSh7DAuk9H
ESPN5 @Sports5PH
Take a look at the Judges’ official score card for #PacquiaoThurman bout. https://t.co/NVJ7eUaenR
A first-round knockdown helped Pacquiao's cause, with all three judges scoring the opening three minutes 10-8 in his favor:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
MANNY DROPPED THURMAN IN THE FIRST ROUND #PacquiaoThurman https://t.co/8kBEfSHE7Y
Pacquiao largely continued his dominance through the fifth round, although Thurman dominated during that frame until the challenger made the champion bleed:
Kevin Iole @KevinI
Thurman bleeding from nose and mouth. I think Manny steals that round in the last 20 seconds with some big shots. 10-9 Pacman, making it 50-44 for him on my card. #PacquiaoThurman
Undeterred, Thurman stormed back and enjoyed a dominant seventh round:
FOX Sports: PBC @PBConFOX
WBA Champ @keithfthurmanjr gettin' loose in the 7th 👀 Eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao faces World Champion Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy! BUY NOW: https://t.co/AeIXwbC2Dr https://t.co/uGIXM2U0Ip
It looked as though Thurman had a chance to come back and win the fight after largely controlling events from Rounds 6 through 9, but the 10th belonged to Pacquiao:
FOX Sports: PBC @PBConFOX
.@MannyPacquiao with a massive body shot in the 10th! Eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao faces World Champion Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy! BUY NOW: https://t.co/AeIXwbC2Dr https://t.co/zkBRF3Uc2G
The match ended in Pacquiao's favor, but both fighters were sensational. ESPN posted Thurman's Compubox accuracy stats as an example of the losing fighter's prowess in the ring Saturday:
ESPN5 @Sports5PH
.@keithfthurmanjr displayed solid punching accuracy despite losing to Manny Pacquiao. #Respect #PacquiaoThurman https://t.co/Krbp1yQevr
Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger
Keith Thurman landed 192 power punches in the fight, the most ever by a Manny Pacquiao opponent in the 43 fights of his tracked by @CompuBox #PacquiaoThurman
Thurman said post-fight he would love a rematch. And if Saturday's events are any indication, fans would favor that as well.
Pacquiao Ends Thurman’s Streak
Manny Pacquiao hands Keith Thurman his first pro loss via split decision in Las Vegas