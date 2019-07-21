Pacquiao vs. Thurman Purse: Prize-Money Payouts After Main Event Fight

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao took down the undefeated Keith Thurman by split decision to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

An eight-figure payout will make Pacquiao's night even sweeter.

Per Nevada State Athletic Commission figures cited by Dan Rafael of ESPN, Pacquiao will make $10 million guaranteed. As for Thurman, he will bring home $2.5 million. Both fighters are also set to make "many millions more," per Rafael.

The win wasn't easy for Pacquiao, who emerged victorious despite one judge scoring the bout for Thurman:

A first-round knockdown helped Pacquiao's cause, with all three judges scoring the opening three minutes 10-8 in his favor:

Pacquiao largely continued his dominance through the fifth round, although Thurman dominated during that frame until the challenger made the champion bleed:

Undeterred, Thurman stormed back and enjoyed a dominant seventh round:

It looked as though Thurman had a chance to come back and win the fight after largely controlling events from Rounds 6 through 9, but the 10th belonged to Pacquiao:

The match ended in Pacquiao's favor, but both fighters were sensational. ESPN posted Thurman's Compubox accuracy stats as an example of the losing fighter's prowess in the ring Saturday:

Thurman said post-fight he would love a rematch. And if Saturday's events are any indication, fans would favor that as well.