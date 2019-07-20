Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, J Balvin Headline NBA 2K20 Soundtrack

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Drake was a staple of the Toronto Raptors' historic championship run, and now, his 2018 song "Sandra's Rose" will help to narrate NBA 2K20 alongside several other artists.

2K Games announced the full soundtrack Saturday, totaling 46 songs to start:

Another notable addition is "Grinding All My Life" by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Following the 33-year-old's death March 31, several players around the league honored him but none more so than Russell Westbrook.

On April 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook arrived at the game wearing a blue Crenshaw tee and was seen jamming to "Grinding All My Life" during warm-ups before posting a triple-double with 21 assists, 20 points and 20 rebounds.

Other musicians included with well-documented ties to basketball are Offset, Travis Scott and J. Cole. Scott served as executive producer on last year's NBA 2K19 soundtrack and appeared as himself within the game, while Offset has been a steady presence in the Celebrity All-Star Game the last couple of years.

The official soundtrack can be listened to on Spotify.