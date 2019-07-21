British Open Leaderboard 2019: Sunday Score Updates and Tournament Predictions

Jon Super/Associated Press

Shane Lowry emerged from a crowded field to take the lead at The Open championship in Saturday's third round. Now, the Irishman will look to lock up his first major tournament victory at Royal Portrush Golf Club in his home country.

After setting the 54-hole scoring record for the British Open, Lowry enters Sunday's final round with a four-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood. No other golfer is closer than six strokes to Lowry, so he's in a good position to close it out if he can deliver another solid round.

Lowry's previous best finish at a major tournament came in 2016, when he tied for second at the U.S. Open. Just like this weekend, Lowry had a four-stroke lead entering the final round of that tournament. However, he then shot a six-over 76 and lost to Dustin Johnson.

Here's a look at the leaderboard entering Sunday's final round of The Open championship, followed by some predictions for how it all will unfold.

British Open Leaderboard

Shane Lowry (-16)

Tommy Fleetwood (-12)

JB Holmes (-10)

Brooks Koepka (-9)

Justin Rose (-9)

Rickie Fowler (-8)

Lee Westwood (-8)

Danny Willett (-7)

Jon Rahm (-7)

Tony Finau (-7)

Jordan Spieth (-7)

The full leaderboard can be found on TheOpen.com

Sunday Predictions

Lowry earns first major victory

This won't be a repeat of the 2016 U.S. Open. This time, Lowry is going to get the job done.

Lowry has been consistent all weekend, shooting a four-under 67 in each of the first two rounds before recording an eight-under 63 on Saturday. One more round like those, and Lowry will be the British Open champion.

"I know [Sunday] is going to be a difficult day. I know there's some bad weather coming in, but I'm in a good position," Lowry said, according to AFP's Kieran Canning (h/t Yahoo.com). "I just have to do what I've been doing all year ... go out there and shoot as good a score as I can."

That's exactly what Lowry will do to keep a sizable advantage over his competition and earn the victory.

Koepka will make it close

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka has struggled with putting through the first three rounds. But in the past, he's shown the ability to finish major tournaments strong, hence why he has won four since the start of 2017.

So, if anybody is going to chase down Lowry and make this a competitive closing round, Koepka likely has the best chance among the field. Koepka had his best round of the tournament so far on Saturday, shooting a four-under 67 to move to nine under overall.

If Koepka starts sinking more of his putts, there's no reason he can't put up an even lower score.

Should that happen, expect Koepka to quickly start moving up and getting close to Lowry, even if he can't pass him to earn his fifth majors title.

Rose will also finish near the top

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Koepka isn't the only former majors champion among the top seven on the leaderboard. Justin Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, is tied with Koepka for fourth at nine under par.

Rose has had a consistent start to the British Open, tallying scores of 69, 67 and 68 in the first three rounds, respectively. Over the final seven holes of his third round, Rose had an eagle and a pair of birdies.

Expect Rose to carry that momentum over into Sunday's final round as he should join Koepka moving up the leaderboard and putting the pressure on Lowry. Last year, Rose finished tied for second at The Open championship, and a similar finish is likely on the horizon.