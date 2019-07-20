Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche to Open Training Camp on PUP with Knee Injury

Matt York/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche's forgettable offseason continued Saturday.

According to Grant Gordon of NFL.com, he was one of six members of the team who was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The Ole Miss product played 10 games last season but tore his ACL in December.

This is another setback for Nkemdiche after ABC 15's Clayton Klapper reported he was arrested in June for speeding and driving on a suspended license. Police discovered there was already a warrant for his arrest for driving on a suspended license and not appearing at a court hearing when they pulled him over.

"The report also states that police found a white powdery substance, consistent with cocaine, in a small credit card case in his center console," Klapper wrote. "However, police say the substance was not tested, and instead was impounded for destruction, with Nkemdiche's consent."

What's more, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported in May the Cardinals declined the fifth-year option on Nkemdiche's contract.

Arizona selected him with a first-round pick out of Ole Miss in the 2016 NFL draft, but he hasn't lived up to expectations. He has appeared in 27 games with six starts, and all 4.5 of his career sacks came last year prior to the ACL tear.

He will now have to work his way back from this injury and play well enough to impress either his own team or others with his contract situation in the air.

Linebacker Dante Booker (back), tight end Charles Clay (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), linebacker Brooks Reed (hip) and cornerback Brandon Williams were other players the Cardinals placed on the PUP list.