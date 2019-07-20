The Basketball Tournament 2019 Results: Aaron Craft, Carmen's Crew Win Saturday

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The chance to compete for Larry O'Brien Trophies and March Madness glory may be in the rearview mirror for the majority of the players in The Basketball Tournament, but there is another prize that is sure to turn some heads.

Two million dollars.

The 64 teams in the single-elimination TBT are competing for the $2 million grand prize in the sixth annual edition of the event.

The eight regional hosts are Team Fredette (Salt Lake City), AfterShocks (Wichita, Kansas), Memphis Alumni (Memphis, Tennessee), Bluegrass Boys (Lexington, Kentucky), Carmen's Crew/Ohio State Alumni (Columbus, Ohio), Ram Nation (Richmond, Virginia), Team CP3 (Greensboro, North Carolina) and Boeheim's Army (Syracuse, New York).

Saturday brought second-round action with teams attempting to play their way into TBT's Sweet 16 equivalent.

Saturday Scores

Columbus Regional

(1) Carmen's Crew (Ohio State) defeats (4) Big X, 89-75

(3) Red Scare (Dayton) defeats (7) Mid-American Unity, 80-78

Lexington Regional

(1) Loyalty is Love vs. (4) KBC, 4 p.m. ET

(3) Ft. Wayne Champs vs. (7) D2, 6 p.m. ET

Greensboro Regional

(1) Team Hines vs. (5) Florida TNT, 5 p.m. ET

(2) Team CP3 vs. (3) Power of the Paw (Clemson), 7 p.m. ET

Memphis Regional

(5) Southern Gentleman vs. (8) Jackson TN, 6 p.m. ET

(2) Bluff City (Memphis) vs. (6) Louisiana United, 8 p.m. ET

Notable Results

Carmen's Crew Handles Big X in Battle of the Buckeyes

There was quite the Scarlet and Gray feel to Saturday's game between Carmen's Crew and Big X, and it wasn't all on the victorious side.

C.J. Jackson and Keyshawn Woods were on the Big X side after finishing their college basketball careers at Ohio State, but they weren't enough to overcome the Buckeye combination of Aaron Craft, David Lighty, Evan Ravenel, Jon Diebler, LaQuinton Ross and William Buford on Carmen's Crew.

Former Ohio State players Deshaun Thomas (Carmen's Crew) and Jae'Sean Tate (Big X) were also on the respective rosters but did not play in Saturday's contest.

While the top-seeded team eventually pulled away for a 14-point win, Big X controlled the early portion of the game and built a double-digit lead in the first half. That's when Carmen's Crew looked to the defensive side to turn things around, forcing 18 turnovers and gradually chipping away at the deficit until it seized a one-point halftime advantage.

The victors pulled away in the second half behind impressive showings from Buford, Craft, Lighty, Diebler and Ross.

Craft finished with 11 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals while spearheading the defensive effort much like he did during his Buckeyes days. He was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and four-time Big Ten All-Defensive selection, so his effort on that side of the ball was no surprise.

Diebler played the role of outside shooter with 11 points and three triples, while Lighty (12 points and four assists) and Ross (11 points and five rebounds) provided additional offense. Yet, it was Buford who proved unstoppable with 24 points and five rebounds behind 6-of-6 shooting from downtown.

Big X never had an answer for the sharpshooting wing, and he will likely be tasked with carrying the offense again during Sunday's matchup against the third-seeded Red Scare with a regional championship hanging in the balance.