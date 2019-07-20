British Open 2019: Tee Times, Pairings and Predictions for Sunday Schedule

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood will be the final pairing to start Round 4 of the 2019 Open Championship on Sunday, ahead of the duo of J.B. Holmes and Brooks Koepka.

Lowry has a four-shot lead over Fleetwood after a sensational round of eight under on Saturday, taking his total score to 16 under. The two will start their round at 1:47 p.m. local time/8:47 a.m. ET. First tee is at 7:32 a.m. BST/2:32 a.m. ET.

Here are a few select groups and their tee times. For the full list, visit the PGA Tour's official website (all times BST/ET).

1:07 p.m./8:07 a.m.: Tony Finau, Jon Rahm

1:17 p.m./8:17 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Danny Willett

1:27 p.m./8:27 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

1:37 p.m./8:37 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, J.B. Holmes

1:47 p.m./8:47 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood

Here is a look at the top of the leaderboard:

The full leaderboard can be found on the Open's official website.

Per The Open Championship's official Twitter account, Sunday's tee times have been moved forward in an attempt to beat poor weather expected in the afternoon:

Such conditions could play to the advantage of some of the early starters, with the favourites possibly battling the weather on the back nine.

Lowry put himself in pole position with one of the best rounds of his career on Saturday, riding his putter to a phenomenal score of eight under.

The Irishman was excellent in the short game throughout the day:

Lowry has made just three bogeys in his three rounds combined and is in a fantastic position to win his first major. He'll be among those hoping the rains don't arrive too soon.

His playing partner on Sunday will be Fleetwood, who carded a great round of five under:

He too avoided bogeys, playing his second error-free round so far. With a four-shot gap to overcome, he'll have his work cut out for him.

Majors specialist Koepka moved into a tie for fourth place with Justin Rose, but both already chase Lowry by seven shots and must hope the Irishman falters on Sunday.

Koepka's round could have been a lot better, but his short game let him down:

Improvements with his putter could see another surge from the American, who has the raw power to deal with inclement weather and has been excellent with his approach play.

Prediction: Lowry has a significant lead, but he'll have to battle his nerves, the weather and some serious talent just behind him. Fleetwood pips him to the post in a dramatic final round.