Jordan Spieth Stays in British Open Contention After Shooting 2 Under in Round 3

Jordan Spieth kept himself in contention at the British Open on Saturday, as the American shot a two-under-par round of 69 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

The round takes Spieth to seven under for the tournament, and while he is not completely out of contention, the 2017 champion would have been disappointed at letting chances slip by in what were favourable scoring conditions in the afternoon.

At the top of the leaderboard, the likes of Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood were able to pick up birdies consistently, meaning Spieth will have a lot of ground to make up on Sunday.

