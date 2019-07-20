Pacquiao vs. Thurman: Fight Time, Online Odds and Projected Winner

John Locher/Associated Press

Even at 40 years old, Manny Pacquiao continues to be a relevant force in the boxing world. He holds the WBA Welterweight Championship and will compete for another title on Saturday night. All that stands in his way of the WBA "Super" welterweight belt is undefeated champion Keith Thurman.

Thurman represents an impressive challenge for Pacquiao. He's 10 years younger and holds an impressive 29-0-1 record with 22 wins by knockout. Thurman is a powerful fighter, and if Pacquiao hopes to add to his title collection, he'll have to rely on technical skill and avoid a slugfest.

For Pacquiao, this fight is about his love of boxing and about proving he is still one of the top fighters in the sport.

"I continue because boxing is my passion," he said, per George Willis of the New York Post. "God has given me good health, speed and power. I want to keep boxing."

For Thurman, the fight is a way to establish his own legend.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to destroy a legend and create my own legacy," Thurman said, per Willis.

Who will come out on top? What kind of fight will this be? Read on for some predictions for Saturday night's main event along with everything you need to know about fight night.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) vs. Thurman (29-0, 22 KO)

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

When: Saturday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox Sports pay-per-view

Odds (from OddsChecker): Pacquiao -148

Undercard

Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas

Sergey Lipinets vs. Jayar Inson

Luis Nery (c) vs. Juan Carlos Payano for the IBF Super Lightweight title

Predictions

John Locher/Associated Press

Pacquiao heads into Saturday night as a slight favorite for a couple of reasons. Firstly, he carries name recognition to casual bettors and fight fans. Secondly—and for those who follow the sport more closely—Thurman spent nearly two years away from the ring because of injuries and is coming off a less-than-impressive victory over Josesito Lopez.

Thurman controlled most of the fight, but as Dan Rafael of ESPN explained, Lopez took over late.

"The tenor of the fight changed in the seventh round when Lopez rocked Thurman with two right hands and spent most of the round chasing him around and landing clean punches," Rafael wrote.

Though Thurman ultimately won by majority decision, his fight against Lopez showed that he may no longer possess the power that earned him the nickname "One Time."

Lopez may have to chip away at Pacquiao rather than go for the early knockout, something former IBF and WBA welterweight champ Paulie Malignaggi alluded to.

"Pacquiao is not a defensive genius, and I'm not saying that he's super hittable. But I do see Keith catching up to him and winning by a late-round TKO," Malignaggi said, per CBS Sports' Brian Campbell.

WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter, however, sees Pacquiao as the fighter who takes over late.

"I don't think Keith's body will be able to withstand what's going to come during those championship rounds. Pacquiao weathers the early storm and wins a decision," Porter said, per Campbell.

Fox Sports 1's Skip Bayless took a less analytical approach but still predicts a Pacquiao victory:

Trainer Stephen Edwards believes that the fighters are too evenly matched to make a prediction.

"One fighter is 40 and the other looks rusty. I expect a close and controversial draw," he said, per Campbell.

Really, this fight is going to hinge on which versions of Pacquiao and Thurman step into the ring. If Pacquiao has the speed and the movement he showed against Adrien Broner, it's going to be tough for Thurman to hang with him round after round. However, if Thurman is more polished and more powerful than he was against Lopez, the aggressive fight plan he wants to employ will work.

Ultimately, Thurman hasn't shown that he is all the way back from his lengthy layoff. Pacquiao's quickness, footwork and ability to land combinations should carry him on the scorecard most rounds, and ultimately, for the fight.

Prediction: Pacquiao by split decision.