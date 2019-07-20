British Open 2019: Live Leaderboard Results for Saturday at Dunluce Course

Jon Super/Associated Press

The players already out on course for the third round of the British Open have shown us there are low scores out there at the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Co-leaders J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry are set to tee off at 10:50 a.m. ET. No one out of the early groups has been able to threaten their marks of eight-under.

But there are a few golfers aiming to land in the top 10 before they walk into the clubhouse and wait out the rounds of the leaders to see where they stand for Sunday.

Sang Hyun Park, Xander Schauffele and Webb Simpson have started well to move to four-under, while Patrick Cantlay is among a swelling group of players five shots back of the leaders.

British Open Leaderboard

Update as of 9:45 a.m. ET.

J.B. Holmes (-8)

Shane Lowry (-8)

Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

Lee Westwood (-7)

Cameron Smith (-6)

Justin Harding (-6)

Justin Rose (-6)

Full leaderboard can be found on TheOpen.com.

Holmes, Lowry and the rest of the players on the front page of the leaderboard should be able to achieve some success when they hit the links.

The weather for Saturday afternoon in Northern Ireland looks promising, as it is supposed to be partly sunny with minimal winds, per AccuWeather.

The two golfers in first place have been consistent through 36 holes, with Holmes and Lowry both recording 11 birdies, three bogeys and 22 pars.

Of the players in the lead and within two shots of first place, only Justin Rose has a major title on his resume.

If you look further down the leaderboard, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth at five-under could bank on their experience to make a run on moving day.

The lowest score of the third round is 68, which was recorded by Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, who moved up to two-under with his strong round in front of the home crowd.

McDowell finished Saturday with consecutive birdies at No. 17 and No. 18.

Park has moved to within four shots of the lead by recording birdies on three of the first five holes of his round.

The South Korean shot 69 and 72 on the first two days of the tournament, so he should be able to keep up that consistency to remain in the top 15 or 20 places, depending on what the other golfers produce.

Early birdies from Schauffele, Simpson and Henrik Stenson tied them with Park four strokes behind Holmes and Lowry.

Ernie Els, who has two titles at The Open, kicked off his round with birdies at No. 2 and No. 3 before giving back two shots through a pair of bogeys.

Lucas Glover reeled off three birdies in his first four holes, but he also dropped back down the leaderboard with two bogeys.

Danny Willett, the 2016 winner at The Masters, is part of the collection of players at three-under thanks to birdies at No. 3 and No. 5.

If any of the golfers from the large group five shots back can keep up the low rounds into the back nine, they could land in one of the final tee times for Sunday.

Those scores could also prove to be an example for Holmes, Lowry and Co. as to how many strokes they can gain when they hit the links at Royal Portrush.

