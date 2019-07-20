British Open 2019 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Saturday

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Entering the third day of The Open championship, seven golfers were separated by only two strokes atop the leaderboard. So, the battle for the title was wide open at the halfway point of the tournament.

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson all missed the cut, and several other top names weren't in contention at the British Open. However, the final two days of the tourney were set up to be quite interesting.

Former majors champions Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth were each five-under par, three strokes back of the lead, entering Saturday, so both were within striking distance and capable of moving up the standings.

A live leaderboard can be found at TheOpen.com.

Leaders Set to Tee Off Late

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Entering the third round, J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry were tied for the lead at the British Open as each sat at eight-under par. That duo was set to tee off at 10:50 a.m. ET/3:50 p.m. BST, while Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood, who each were at seven-under par, were teeing off 10 minutes earlier.

Holmes started surprisingly well after missing the cut at seven of 12 of his last tournaments since winning the Genesis Open back in February.

"I've been practicing the last couple of weeks. I've been playing great," Holmes said entering the third round, according to PGATour.com's Mike McAllister. "So actually felt great coming in. Like I said, my results didn't show that. But I felt very confident coming in. I was hitting it great. Putted well. I wasn't really surprised—I mean, I played well."

After missing the cut at last year's British Open, Lowry was happy to be contending for the championship at the halfway point of this year's tournament.

"I feel like I know how to take the downs," Lowry said, according to the Irish Times' Philip Reid. "I feel like the roller coaster ride is going to be there. Hopefully I have it for another 15, 20 years. You've got to enjoy the good times and take the bad times on the chin."

Following the first two rounds, the golfers who made the cut were regrouped and teed off in order of the standings, with those at the bottom of the field teeing off first. Therefore, most of the exciting action is set to take place later in the day Saturday.

Of the seven golfers within two strokes of the lead, none teed off before 10:20 p.m. ET/3:20 p.m. BST.

With Holmes and Lowry leading that group, which also featured golfers such as Fleetwood, Westwood and Justin Rose, this tournament was set up to have an exciting battle for the championship.

"There's a long way to go in this tournament," Westwood said, according to ESPN.com. "I've never felt under that much pressure, to be honest. You lads write about it. I've always gone out and done my best. If it's going to happen, it's going to happen, and if it doesn't, it doesn't."

So, while many of the big names were no longer in the tourney, a competitive mix atop the leaderboard set up a potential thrilling finish at The Open championship.