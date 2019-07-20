Zlatan Ibrahimovic After El Trafico Hat-Trick: 'I Show Up in the Biggest Games'

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn't surprised by his hat-trick to help L.A. Galaxy beat Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer's El Trafico derby on Friday.

The 37-year-old summed up his efforts bluntly by saying the stage was set for a player of his stature at Dignity Health Sports Park, per BBC Sport: "When you play against a rival like that, in a full stadium, I get pumped. I get adrenaline. This is considered to be the biggest game in the league and I show up in the biggest games. I am in play-off mode every day."

Ibrahimovic also outlined exactly why he is able to turn on the style so often when it matters most. He credited himself with having "a bullet-proof mind," per Scott French of the MLS official website.

Never short of confidence, the former Ajax, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker said only "ignorant people" would accuse him of arrogance.

Ibrahimovic can justify his latest boasts after helping Galaxy close the gap at the top of the Western Conference to nine points. While they still trail Los Angeles, Galaxy won after Ibrahimovic had found the net after eight, 56 and 70 minutes.

His goals, scored with his right foot, head and left foot, represented the perfect hat-trick:

The first of the goals was undoubtedly the best, a superb moment of improvisation, close control and decisive finishing. It perfectly encapsulated the fusion of physical power and natural skill that has defined Ibrahimovic's talent and career, which has also included stops with AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan.

The goals helped Ibrahimovic back up his words after he had played down comparisons with Los Angeles forward Carlos Vela ahead of the derby:

Former Arsenal man Vela may have been on the losing end, but he still bagged a brace to take his tally to 21 goals this season.

Vela is putting together a spectacular campaign, but as if often does, the spotlight belongs to Ibrahimovic after his latest heroics. He singlehandedly helped Galaxy maintain a perfect record from four meetings with their neighbours.

Some may balk at a player who never won the UEFA Champions League during his time in Europe talking about thriving on big stages. Even so, there is no doubt few players have chosen their moment to combine words with actions as consistently as Ibrahimovic.