Report: Maxim Dadashev Has Surgery for Brain Swelling After Subriel Matias Loss

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Subriel Matias hopes Maxim Dadashev "is all right" after it was reported the latter will need surgery to fix swelling on the brain, per Steve Kim of ESPN.com (h/t ESPN's Bernardo Osuna).

Dadashev lost to Matias thanks to an 11th-round stoppage during an IBF Junior Welterweight eliminator at Marylands's MGM National Harbor on Friday night. The Russian had to be helped from the ring before a stretcher was called after Dadashev had vomited.

He was taken to the Prince George's Hospital Center at the University of Maryland for observation and treatment.

Trainer Buddy McGirt threw in the towel as Dadashev was being subjected to increasing punishment during Round 11. McGirt explained why he took the decision to protect his fighter: "I think right now he's dehydrated -- I think he really needs some IVs in him. He didn't want to drink much water in the corner -- he kept spitting it out. He had one hell of a fight, tough fight. He took a lot of shots. I think it was time to stop it."

Bringing the fight to a premature close was justified given the barrage of shots Dadashev had absorbed. Keim cited statistics from Compubox noting how Matias had landed 319 punches to the 28-year-old's 157, with the former targeting the body with 112 of his successful shots.

The toll of Matias' punches was obvious, with Boxing Scene's Cliff Rold describing a "red welt" becoming more prominent on the left side of the St. Petersburg native. Rold also noted how Dadashev collapsed as he was being led away from the ring.

Meanwhile, the decision to change destinations from Washington Adventist Hospital to UM was prompted by Dadashev becoming unconscious after initially proving responsive in the ambulance, according to Gene Wang of the Washington Post.

Matias, who recorded his 14th win in as many fights, called Dadashev "a great fighter and a warrior."