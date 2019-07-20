NASCAR at New Hampshire 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule, More

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series playoffs getting closer, the battle for positions will continue Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

There are seven races remaining before the playoffs begin with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 15. With only eight drivers notching wins this season, there are still plenty of playoff berths available.

Any driver who notches a win over the next seven races will qualify for the postseason, and only a few points separate the drivers in from those who are out.

Here's everything you need to know entering this week's Sprint Cup Series race at New Hampshire.

NASCAR Sprint Cup Race Info

Date: Sunday, July 21

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Lineup: Full lineup on NASCAR.com

Preview

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

For the first time since August 2017, Brad Keselowski will be leading the Sprint Cup field to the green flag for Sunday's race at New Hampshire.

Keselowski is third in the points standings behind Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., and he will be looking for his first win at the track since 2014.

"This definitely surprised me," Keselowski said, according to NASCAR.com's Reid Spencer. "It's been a while since we've had a pole. We've had really good cars but haven't been able to make the most of it with the driver in qualifying, so it's nice to get one here in Loudon."

Although Keselowski hadn't led the field to the green flag in some time, he's looking forward to the opportunity to capitalize on his strong starting position.

"The first pit stall will be huge for sure," Keselowski said, per Spencer. "This track on pit road has a lot of chaos. I'm not saying you can't wreck in pit stall No. 1, but it's a little harder there and it certainly makes life a lot easier for your pit crew. It's like you're in the HOV lane [on pit exit]."

Kurt Busch will be starting alongside Keselowski on the front row after he won the previous race at Kentucky Speedway. Busch sits seventh in the standings, just ahead of Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, who have one win each this season.

Prior to qualifying, Elliott had the fastest time during the first practice at New Hampshire, turning a lap at 137.086 mph. With that strong showing and a 12th-place starting position, Elliott will be looking to earn his second victory of the Sprint Cup season.

Meanwhile, Keselowski will be hoping to turn his pole position into a victory and momentum.

"We're happy with that effort," Keselowski said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It certainly bodes well for our shot to get those stage wins and of course the overall race win come Sunday. But we still have to go earn it. So you're happy for it. You take a breath and you celebrate it and you get your head back down and go to work."

Keselowski could move into a tie for the most Sprint Cup wins this season with Kyle Busch and Truex if he can win Sunday's race. That would bode well as this trio of drivers looks to gain momentum as the playoffs draw nearer.