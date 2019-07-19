Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Hit Go-Ahead Grand Slam After Young Fan Asked for 'Moonshot'

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 20, 2019

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) watches his grand slam home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July,19, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

The meaning behind Anthony Rizzo's go-ahead grand slam Friday is a lot deeper than the 366 feet the baseball traveled.

Prior to the game at Chicago's Wrigley Field, according to the Associated Press, Rizzo met a nine-year-old boy named Matteo Lambert in the dugout. Lambert requested a "moonshot" from Rizzo for his group running a 5K race in Chicago's Grant Park to fundraise for childhood cancer.

"That was for him," Rizzo said of his grand slam, referencing Lambert.

Rizzo was diagnosed with Hogdkin's lymphoma at 18 years old in 2008 and went into remission the same year. He has since founded the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, whose mission "is to raise money for cancer research and to provide support to children and their families battling the disease."

Secondarily, the Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 6-5.

Related

    Andruw Jones: 'We Got a Problem' If Jeter Isn't Unanimous HOF Selection

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Andruw Jones: 'We Got a Problem' If Jeter Isn't Unanimous HOF Selection

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Rizzo Hit Slam, Cubs Overcome Machado, Beat Padres 6-5

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Rizzo Hit Slam, Cubs Overcome Machado, Beat Padres 6-5

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Boone Suspended 1 Game for Making Contact with Ump

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Boone Suspended 1 Game for Making Contact with Ump

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Takashi Murakami Collaborates with Chicago Cubs

    This Cubs merch is 🔥

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Takashi Murakami Collaborates with Chicago Cubs

    This Cubs merch is 🔥

    Aria Hughes
    via Complex