5-Star Brandon Boston Jr. to Play at Sierra Canyon with Bronny James, Zaire Wade

247Sports

Sierra Canyon just added another high-profile prep star to go with Bronny James and Zaire Wade, as 5-star guard Brandon Boston Jr. will transfer to the school for next season.

Prep basketball writer Samad Hines reported the news, which will make Sierra Canyon arguably the best high school basketball team in the country.

Boston, a 6'6" shooting guard, has offers from nearly every major college program. 247Sports lists Kentucky and Duke as favorites to land Boston, who previously attended Norcross High School in Atlanta.

Sierra Canyon's roster includes Ziaire Williams, Terren Frank, Amari Bailey and Harold Yu to go along with James and Wade. Williams is a 5-star recruit drawing interest from North Carolina and Stanford; Frank is a 4-star forward with offers from a number of Pac-12 schools. Bailey, Yu and James are still in the infancy of their recruiting process, while Wade is a 3-star with more name recognition than national interest.

The addition of Boston gives the Trailblazers a versatile lineup full of future college basketball stars, and he might wind up being their leading scorer. He's a strong finisher with range despite a slender frame, and it appears his body still has room to fill out.

Williams previously announced his intention to transfer to Sierra Canyon on Thursday, following the announcements of James and Wade earlier this year.