British Open Leaderboard 2019: Saturday Score Updates and Tournament Predictions

British Open Leaderboard 2019: Saturday Score Updates and Tournament PredictionsJuly 20, 2019
Things remain tight at the top of the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard entering Round 3, with just three shots separating leaders Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes from the foursome in a tie for eighth place.
Those four include some big names, as Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka both have scores of five-under after two rounds. Lowry and Holmes are eight-under, just one shot better than Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood.
Here is a look at the leaderboard ahead of Saturday's action:
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
After 36 holes at #TheOpen: 🇮🇪 -8 Lowry 🇺🇸 -8 Holmes 🏴 -7 Fleetwood 🏴 -7 Westwood 🏴 -6 Rose 🇦🇺 -6 Smith 🇿🇦 -6 Harding
For a live look at the leaderboard, visit the Open's official website.
Per Golf Central, the weather forecast for Saturday looks better than the conditions the players faced on Friday. Sunday is a different story, however:
Golf Central @GolfCentral
Saturday should be a beauty, Sunday could be a beast at Royal Portrush. The weekend weather forecast should make for an interesting final two rounds at #TheOpen. https://t.co/bLpjnJlXis https://t.co/cz4I8otsyP
Overnight leader Holmes couldn't quite match his five-under score from Thursday, carding a round of three-under with two bogeys and five birdies to maintain a share of the top spot.
The 37-year-old shares the lead with Lowry, who had a poor finish to his day. After a scorching front nine, featuring five birdies, he had just one more birdie on the back nine, to go with two bogeys.
The crowds were definitely on his side:
Shane Lowry @ShaneLowryGolf
☘️ @TheOpen crowds have been amazing. I am looking forward to the weekend now. https://t.co/qf6HLwtczi
The English trio of Fleetwood, Westwood and Justin Rose also shot rounds of four-under to stay within touching distance of the leading duo.
Spieth and Koepka sit just three shots behind the leaders, while Jon Rahm and Tony Finau sit one shot further back.
Xander Schauffele, one of the bigger disappointments on Thursday, carded a joint-best round of six-under to move his way up the field and into a tie for 18th.
This eagle putt was the key shot:
Xander Schauffele @XSchauffele
Turned it around today @TheOpen. 🦅 Let's keep it going on Moving Day. https://t.co/RMbjonHfAk
The 25-year-old kept his chances of winning alive with that big round, but he'll need another one on Saturday. For now, he sits well behind standouts like Koepka, Lowry, Rose and Fleetwood, some of the players to watch on Saturday.
Predictions: Fleetwood to lead after Round 3.
