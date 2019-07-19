The Basketball Tournament 2019 Results: Florida TNT Win Highlights Friday Scores

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Basketball Tournament 2019 opened Friday, with teams in four regions taking the court for what they hope will be a journey to the $2 million grand prize.

Games were held in Columbus (Ohio), Lexington (Kentucky), Greensboro (North Carolina) and Memphis (Tennessee). Those regions included teams of Ohio State alumni (Columbus), Kentucky alumni (Lexington) and Memphis alumni (Memphis) as hosts, while a team sponsored by Chris Paul played host in Greensboro.

Here's a look at how all the teams fared in their first-round matchups.

Friday Scores

Columbus Regional

(7) Mid-American Unity def. (2) Kohl Blooded 80-71

Lexington Regional

(3) Ft. Wayne Champs def. (6) Showtime 96-59

Greensboro Regional

(5) Florida TNT def. (4) Primetime Players 71-68

Memphis Regional

(5) Southern Gentlemen def. (4) Broad Street Brawlers 92-82

Notable Results

Mid-American Unity Pulls off Upset Over Wisconsin Alums

Dru Joyce III scored a team-high 20 points while Romeo Travis and Jesse Hardin Jr. each added 11 as Mid-American Unity gave TBT its first major upset with an 80-71 victory over Kohl Blooded in Columbus.

The second-seeded group of Wisconsin alums could not find its shooting touch, particularly from three-point range. Kohl Blooded finished the game shooting just 7-of-26 from beyond the arc. Trevon Hughes was the only starter to make half his shots, and their offense was at times saved by Khalil Iverson (17 points) off the bench.

Jordan Taylor led the way among starters for Kohl Blooded with 16 points but shot 4-of-13 from the field.

By contrast, Mid-American Unity ran an efficient offense throughout and led most of the second half. Eight players scored at least six points, while Joyce, Hardin and D.J. Cooper accounted for nine of the team's 10 threes.

Mid-American Unity moves on to play the winner of Red Scare and The Region.