Pacquiao vs. Thurman Weigh-In: Results and Twitter Reaction for Pre-Fight Event

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 19, 2019

Manny Pacquiao, left, and Keith Thurman pose during a news conference Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Las Vegas, for their welterweight championship boxing match scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman completed their official weigh-in at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, and now all that's left to do is fight for the WBA welterweight super championship belt. 

Pacquiao and Thurman each weighed in at 146.5 pounds, according to WBA Boxing.

Pacquiao will step into the ring having last defended his WBA world welterweight title in January on a unanimous decision over Adrien Broner, while Thurman also last fought in January to defend his WBA super welterweight title on a majority decision against Josesito Lopez.  

    

