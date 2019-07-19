Kings Hire 76ers' Lindsey Harding as Assistant on Luke Walton's Staff

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings hired former WNBA guard Lindsey Harding, who most recently served as a player-development coach with the Philadelphia 76ers, as an assistant coach on the staff of new head coach Luke Walton.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the update Friday.

"Lindsey is a rising star and I'm so excited to have her join our incredibly experienced team of coaches," Walton told Shelburne. "Her basketball IQ and proven success on the court will be a valuable addition to our growing team."

