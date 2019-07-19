Kings Hire 76ers' Lindsey Harding as Assistant on Luke Walton's Staff

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers player development coach Lindsey Harding looks on prior to the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings hired former WNBA guard Lindsey Harding, who most recently served as a player-development coach with the Philadelphia 76ers, as an assistant coach on the staff of new head coach Luke Walton.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the update Friday.

"Lindsey is a rising star and I'm so excited to have her join our incredibly experienced team of coaches," Walton told Shelburne. "Her basketball IQ and proven success on the court will be a valuable addition to our growing team."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    AD: Chicago Is Mecca of Basketball

    Davis has high praise for his hometown

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD: Chicago Is Mecca of Basketball

    Davis has high praise for his hometown

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Withdraws from Team USA

    James Harden not playing with USA Basketball to prepare for new-look Rockets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Withdraws from Team USA

    James Harden not playing with USA Basketball to prepare for new-look Rockets

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Have Lakers Surrounded LeBron, AD with Enough Shooting?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Have Lakers Surrounded LeBron, AD with Enough Shooting?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kosta Koufos to Play Overseas

    Koufos agreed to a deal with CSKA Moscow to become the highest-paid American-born player in Europe

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Report: Kosta Koufos to Play Overseas

    Koufos agreed to a deal with CSKA Moscow to become the highest-paid American-born player in Europe

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report