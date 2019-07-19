James Harden Skips USA Basketball Camp as Russell Westbrook Joins Rockets

Add Houston Rockets star James Harden to the list of players who will be skipping Team USA's basketball camp this summer. 

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Harden announced Friday he wants to use the offseason "to prepare for changes with Rockets." 

      

