Report: Chiefs Interested in New Tyreek Hill Contract After WR Avoids Suspension

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs know wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be available when the 2019 season starts, they are reportedly considering a new contract for him.

Per Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor, the Chiefs "remain interested" in giving Hill an extension, but "both sides need to work through some things and there are questions that need to be answered as it relates to his personal life going forward."

The NFL announced Friday that Hill won't be suspended following an investigation into allegations of child abuse.

Hill had been under investigation since March when police were called to his house on two separate occasions to investigate potential abuse and battery of Hill's three-year-old son.

Hill's attorney, Trey Pettlon, told Laura Bauer and Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star last month the case against his client had been "closed for quite some time now."

Paylor reported on June 28 the Chiefs and Hill's representatives could sit down to talk about an extension "in the not-too-distant future" if he was cleared by the NFL and was back with the team by the start of training camp.

Hill figures to be back on the field when Kansas City reports to camp on July 26.