Team NBA and Team NFL Face off in the HPE/CDW Tech Fore! Challenge

Team NBA and Team NFL competed in the HPE/CDW Tech Fore! Challenge at Baha Mar.

The goal was to smash their opponents' faces—for charity, of course.

Watch the video above to find out who emerged victorious.

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.