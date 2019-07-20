Tour de France 2019: Saturday's Stage 14 Live Stream Schedule, TV Info and Route

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

The Tour de France peloton wil face its biggest challenge yet on Saturday, when the riders tackle the iconic Col du Tourmalet during Stage 14.

While the stage is a short one, at just 117.5 kilometers, the riders are in for a rough day. The finish line sits above 2,000 meters, coming at the end of one of the most iconic and brutal climbs in the Pyrenees.

British viewers can follow along via Eurosport and ITV. NBC Sports will broadcast the stage to American cycling fans.

Here is a look at the stage route and profile:

The stage will start in Tarbes, giving the top teams little time to get organised and send some of their riders into the break before the road pitches up. The first-category climb of Col du Soulor will be a first major test, and after a long descent and intermediate sprint, the Tourmalet awaits.

Global Cycling Network broke down the behemoth, noting it's been used in the Tour more than any other mountain:

Stages rarely finish at the summit of the Tourmalet, however. This will be just the third time in La Grande Boucle's long history.

Stage 14 will be the first of three to finish above 2,000 meters, highlighting just how brutal this year's Tour is. After Friday's time trial, it provides a great opportunity to claw back time in the general classification, but it could also be the undoing of riders overestimating their ability.

The steady gradient and length of the climb aren't the only major obstacles to overcome. At an altitude of 2,000 meters, the air thins considerably, and power-meter readings become less reliable:

The 2011 finish at the Tourmalet featured an epic battle between Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador, won by the former, and in all likelihood, the top contenders will steal the spotlight on Saturday as well. The favourites for the yellow jersey having been building toward this climb for two weeks, and they'll all have their eye on Julian Alaphilippe after his shock win on Friday.

The Frenchman added to his GC lead by winning the time trial, but will come under heavy fire on Saturday. The short stage means rivals can attack him early and often, in what should be his biggest test yet.