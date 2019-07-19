Chiefs 'Glad to Welcome' Tyreek Hill Back After NFL Doesn't Suspend WR

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Following the NFL's announcement Friday that Tyreek Hill won't be suspended, the Kansas City Chiefs released a statement about the decision:

"We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill violated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp. The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week."

