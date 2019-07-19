Chiefs 'Glad to Welcome' Tyreek Hill Back After NFL Doesn't Suspend WR

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 19, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Following the NFL's announcement Friday that Tyreek Hill won't be suspended, the Kansas City Chiefs released a statement about the decision:

"We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill violated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp. The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

