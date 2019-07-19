Tiger Woods Says He Wants 'Some Time Off' After Missing 2019 British Open Cut

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

After missing the cut at the 2019 British Open, Tiger Woods seems ready to take another extended break from golfing.

Per Ryan Lavner of the Golf Channel, Woods announced he won't play in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational next week and didn't indicate when he would return.

"I just want some time off, just to get away from it," he said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.