British Open 2019 Leaderboard: Updating Results and Standings for Friday

Shane Lowry has taken control of the British Open leaderboard during Friday's second round.

Lowry is the current leader on course at 10-under after he put together a blazing start on the front nine.

However, the Irishman is part of the afternoon wave of golfers that is going to have to deal with some nasty weather, so his score may be in danger of dropping.

J.B. Holmes is the leader in the clubhouse at eight-under after carding a second-round 68 out of the groups that hit the Dunluce Course during the morning in Northern Ireland.

Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood landed one shot beneath Holmes, while Cameron Smith, Justin Harding and Justin Rose finished at six-under.

On the opposite end of the leaderboard sit Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and a few other notable names.

The goal for the golfers over par is to try and put a low round together in order to make the cut, which is currently projected at two-over.

British Open Leaderboard

Update as of 10:45 a.m. ET.

Shane Lowry (-10)

J.B. Holmes (-8)

Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

Lee Westwood (-7)

Cameron Smith (-6)

Justin Rose (-6)

Justin Harding (-6)

Brooks Koepka (-5)

Jordan Spieth (-5)

Alex Noren (-5)

Lowry began his round with a birdie on the first hole and proceeded to make five more on the next nine holes.

The Irishman's terrific start followed up a four-under 67 that left him one shot back of the lead after 18 holes.

Lowry has the ability to create a good amount of separation at the top of the leaderboard since he is one of the few players currently on course with a low overall score.

The majority of the leaders have already finished their respective second rounds at Royal Portrush.

Holmes, who led the tournament after 18 holes, improved his overall score by three strokes to put himself in a terrific position ahead of the weekend rounds.

The 37-year-old from Kentucky opened with three birdies in his first six holes and then birdied two more holes on the back nine. Holmes carded bogeys at No. 9 and No. 14 to drop his second-round score to a three-under 68.

Holmes has two previous top-10 finishes at majors, including a third-place mark at The Open in 2016 at Royal Troon.

Fleetwood and Westwood both recorded four-under 67s to surge up the leaderboard into a tie for third place.

Fleetwood finished in a tie for 12th at The Open a year ago, but since then he has not had a ton of luck in majors, with his best finish this season a tie for 36th at The Masters.

The 46-year-old Westwood was last in contention for a major title at Augusta in 2016, when he earned a tie for second.

Westwood has landed in the top five at 11 majors, but the Grand Slam title has eluded him throughout his career.

The group at six-under for the tournament recorded some of the best rounds on course, with Justin Harding tied for the best Friday score at 65.

Harding used a surge on the back nine to climb into the top 10, as he birded five holes from No. 10 to No. 16.

Smith used some of the same holes as the catalyst for his second-round leap. From No. 7 to No. 13, Smith carded five birdies.

Rose benefited from an eagle on the par-five 12th hole to join Smith and Harding at six-under. The Englishman picked up three birdies on the front nine and recorded eight pars in addition to his eagle on the back nine.

Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth are within striking distance of the lead at five-under. Koepka shot a two-under 69 Friday, while Spieth made a bigger surge up the standings through a four-under 67.

Some of the focus during the afternoon session will be centered on the players well beneath the projected cut line.

Rory McIlroy, who shot a disastrous 79 Thursday, recently teed off in front of his home crowd. In order to make the cut, the four-time major winner needs to produce one of the best rounds of the tournament.

Mickelson and Woods are likely to be heading home together from Royal Portrush, as Woods finished at six-over, while Mickelson is eight-over with seven holes to play.

According to ESPN's Bob Harig, this would be the first time in 83 majors that Mickelson and Woods have played in that they would both miss the cut.

Adam Scott and Gary Woodland are among the players under the cut line that just hit the course. In order to play this weekend, that pair has to turn in a remarkable round in the afternoon.

