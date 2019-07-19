Tiger Woods Misses Cut at 2019 British Open Despite Shooting 1 Under Round 2

Tiger Woods Misses Cut at 2019 British Open Despite Shooting 1 Under Round 2July 19, 2019
Tiger Woods shot a much-improved one-under-par 70 at the 2019 British Open on Friday, but will miss the cut at Royal Portrush following his costly opening 78.
After a miserable opening round in which the Masters champion dropped eight shots and managed just one birdie, Woods carded three bogeys on Friday. And four birdies amounted to a tidy round for Tiger.
But six over par for the first two rounds will not be enough to keep him at Portrush for the weekend.
Woods made the ideal start to Friday's second round as he drained a looping 25-foot birdie putt to prompt a huge roar from the watching fans:
Joy Chakravarty @TheJoyofGolf
Finally...Tiger plays a hole like the old Tiger. Tee shot in the left rough, muscles out the ball to the green and calmly rolls in a curling, 20-footer putt for birdie! #TheOpen
A three-putt for par from just left of the green at the par-five second was disappointing for the 15-time major winner, but he looked to be in much better shape than on Thursday.
And the putter fired again at six when he went to two under for the day by draining another curler:
A fine drive at the par-five seventh continued the momentum, but a horrible second into the left rough led to a spirit-sapping bogey:
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
To recap. Great drive, double cross approach, hack out wedge, putt that was left way short, missed par putt, bogey. Pretty much kills any momentum he may have had right there. Back to 1 under on the day, 6 over overall. https://t.co/iPg5Vwo1ZC
There was no decline in effort from Woods, though, and he scrambled well from the left of the eighth green to save par before picking up another shot at 10:
The Open @TheOpen
.@TigerWoods' scorecard after 10 holes. He's battling to be at Royal Portrush for the weekend. Can he do it? #TheOpen #NTTDATAWall Live scoring 👉 https://t.co/eQjasgPOwf https://t.co/EKWI2Xf1Ph
At five over, he still had a lot of work to do, and another birdie at 11 hinted at a potential surge beyond the cut line.
Yet again, though, a par five killed the 43-year-old's momentum.
The 12th should have been a birdie, if not eagle, opportunity. But after two shots down the left, Woods could only make par:
Bob Harig @BobHarig
6 par-5s for #Tiger. No birdies. Two bogeys. That is giving up, easily, 4 shots to the field. #TheOpen
He needed a scintillating final six holes to put himself in contention to prolong his stay in Northern Ireland, but it never materialised.
Instead, long-range chances to make more birdies at 13, 14, 15 and 16 went begging, and a ragged bogey-bogey finish ended Woods' chances for good.
