Sean McVay Says Rams' Todd Gurley Is 'Feeling Great' Amid Knee Injury Concerns

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley faded in the postseason last year while dealing with knee injuries, but his head coach still believes he will be healthy in 2019.

"He's good. I think he's feeling great," Sean McVay said Thursday, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "One of the things about Todd is, great competitor. I think he's earned the right to be able to have the plan we had this offseason. I can't wait to get him back going and I know he's ready to go and it's going to be fun for the Rams this year."

Gurley was a first-team All-Pro last season with 1,831 total yards and 21 touchdowns in 14 games, so there is no question his impact when healthy.

On the other hand, the running back was effectively a no-show in the playoffs while losing playing time to C.J. Anderson. He had just 47 total yards from scrimmage in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl combined, getting only 16 touches.

The injuries seemed to linger into the offseason as the Rams provided him with a different training program to limit the wear and tear.

"The days of Todd Gurley just being the straight-up, every-down bell cow are probably over, just based on his knee, his age, the position, the amount of carries he's had," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in June.

McVay didn't seem concerned about the player's health with his latest statement, but we won't know until the Pro Bowler is back on the field.

The Rams drafted Darrell Henderson in the third round this offseason and will return Malcolm Brown after he dealt with injuries at the end of last year, which could provide some much-needed depth at running back going into 2019.