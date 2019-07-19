Jordan Spieth Surges at 2019 British Open After Shooting 4 Under in Round 2

Jordan Spieth propelled himself into contention at the 2019 British Open on Friday as he shot a four-under 67 at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, in his second round.  

The 25-year-old took full advantage of benign conditions on the front nine as he carded an eagle and three birdies in a four-hole run from the fifth.

The back nine required a great deal more scrapping as Spieth lost his radar off the tee.

But he eventually came home in 35 and was well placed four shots behind leader JB Holmes when he finished his second round. 

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

