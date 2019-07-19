Pacquiao vs. Thurman Weigh-In: Date, Start Time and Live Stream for Championship

John Locher/Associated Press

Champion vs. champion. One of boxing's all-time greats vs. an undefeated fighter. A battle for welterweight supremacy.

On Saturday, Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman will go head-to-head in a match that lives up to the excitement and anticipation leading up to the event.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 knockouts, WBA "regular" welterweight champion) will look to win the WBA "super" welterweight title from Thurman (29-0-1, 22 knockouts).

But before these two boxers face off, they will meet at Friday's weigh-in, which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Then there will be nothing left for these champions to do besides take part in Saturday's 12-round bout.

Here's the latest information heading into the fight.

Fight Info

When: Saturday, 20 July, 9 p.m. ET

Where: MGM Grand in Las Vegas

TV: Fox Sports Pay-Per-View ($74.99)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Pay-Per-View

Preview

John Locher/Associated Press

Thurman hasn't shied away from his intentions for this fight since he arrived in Las Vegas.

"This goal has been in motion for 23 years," he said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Sam Gordon. "I want somebody to show the world that Pacquiao is not that dude anymore."

That could be easier said than done for Thurman, even if it appears he may have some advantages over the Filipino.

Thurman has had only one match since returning from a near-two-year injury layoff. He defeated Josesito Lopez by majority decision on Jan. 26, his first fight since March 4, 2017. But he doesn't see his lack of action over the past two-plus years as a disadvantage.

"All athletes get injured and battle to come back," he said, according to the Los Angeles Times' Norm Frauenheim. "Baseball, football. It's part of it. Tiger Woods, look at what happened to him. He was out, he was gone and everybody wondered if he'd come back. He did. But this ain't golf."

Pacquiao will be one of the toughest challengers Thurman has faced in his career. The 40-year-old has been a world champion in eight divisions, winning 12 major world titles.

It will also be a challenge for the veteran, as Thurman is 10 years younger and has a two-inch reach advantage.

"At 40, this fight is one of the most important fights of my career," Pacquiao said, per Gordon. "I want to prove something. My opponent, he's very good at talking."

Pacquiao is coming off a 12-round victory over Adrien Broner on Jan. 19, which he won by unanimous decision. While eight of his past nine fights have gone the distance, he's shown he can still win and may have plenty more in the tank before he decides to retire from the sport.

If Thurman wins, it will cement him as one of boxing's top fighters; if Pacquiao wins, it will be another great chapter in a legendary career. Either way, this fight between two of the best welterweights in the world should deliver some great boxing.